Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage e-payments internet access key fob access online portal package receiving

The Louis York consists of 47 high efficiency apartment homes. Simple, Clean design! The kitchen has natural maple cabinetry and black energy efficient appliances including a dishwasher. The Louis York has a common access entry with an intercom system, bicycle storage and onsite laundry facilities. Charming downtown St. Johns has a variety of local restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops. A seasonal Farmers Market is just a short walk from the community. Just across the beautiful St. Johns bridge is easy access to Forest Park with many hiking trails. Only a 12-minute drive to beautiful downtown Portland and only a 10-minute bike ride to the University of Portland. Close to mass transit too! Call today and schedule your personal tour.