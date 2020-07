Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed walk in closets ceiling fan bike storage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage

Updated and clean, the Lynnwood blends 1920's charm with 21st century updates. Spacious studios with large walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Lynnwood. Located right on the #14 busline, the Lynnwood is just a short bike ride downtown and within walking distance to over 100 shops, pubs, restaurants, parks, theaters, and grocery stores.