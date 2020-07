Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym pool table bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed garage parking pool car charging concierge game room lobby valet service

Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day. Eagerly return home and allow the river current to soothe you into serenity. Become known for entertaining groups of friends. Host a cocktail party in the chef-equipped community lounge or a summer BBQ on the riverfront terrace. Watch the osprey high-dive into the river to emerge with a catch. At Osprey Apartments in Portland, you'll experience a perfectly balanced lifestyle in the promising South Waterfront! Call us today to schedule your tour!