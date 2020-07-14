Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly

In the beautiful hills of Portland we offer 2 bedroom, 2 bath homes, tucked away in a private landscaped corner of SE Powell and 174th.



This intimate community is professionally managed by devoted award winning on-site staff. Seasonal Pool provided for your enjoyment and relaxation after a long day. Washer/Dryer, Garbage disposal, Dishwasher, Ceiling fan, and Private Storage available in every unit. We are centrally located close to shopping, dining, parks, Springwater Trail corridor and much more. Great neighbors and friends awaits you. Come enjoy your new home at Foothills Apartments today!