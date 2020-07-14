All apartments in Portland
Foothills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Foothills

Open Now until 5pm
4114 Southeast 174th Avenue · (916) 975-8837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4114 Southeast 174th Avenue, Portland, OR 97236
Centennial

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 bed, 2 bath

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foothills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
In the beautiful hills of Portland we offer 2 bedroom, 2 bath homes, tucked away in a private landscaped corner of SE Powell and 174th.

This intimate community is professionally managed by devoted award winning on-site staff. Seasonal Pool provided for your enjoyment and relaxation after a long day. Washer/Dryer, Garbage disposal, Dishwasher, Ceiling fan, and Private Storage available in every unit. We are centrally located close to shopping, dining, parks, Springwater Trail corridor and much more. Great neighbors and friends awaits you. Come enjoy your new home at Foothills Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$1,600
Move-in Fees: $200 Reservation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: open lot, detached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foothills have any available units?
Foothills offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,300. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Foothills have?
Some of Foothills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foothills currently offering any rent specials?
Foothills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foothills pet-friendly?
Yes, Foothills is pet friendly.
Does Foothills offer parking?
Yes, Foothills offers parking.
Does Foothills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Foothills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Foothills have a pool?
Yes, Foothills has a pool.
Does Foothills have accessible units?
No, Foothills does not have accessible units.
Does Foothills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foothills has units with dishwashers.
