The Beverly

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 or up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No Weight or Breed Restrictions.
Parking Details: On-site parking available at $100/month.
Storage Details: $55/month