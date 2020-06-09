Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage media room accessible elevator accepts section 8 community garden e-payments green community key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Located in the heart of the Hollywood District, The Beverly puts the best of the neighborhood right at your fingertips. Take advantage of convenient shopping at Lloyd Center and Whole Foods or treat yourself to something special at Fleur De Lis Bakery. Stroll through Grant Park then catch a movie at The Hollywood Theater. No matter your mood, there’s always something that’s sure to please near The Beverly.



Hidden from the busy street, The Beverly offers a rooftop courtyard unlike any other. This secret oasis offers outdoor lounging, grills, and a gas fire pit where you can relax or entertain in a stunning green space. Centrally located on NE 44th and Sandy Blvd, these Portland apartments are the perfect balance of comfort and convenience with Legacy Emanuel Hospital only three miles away.