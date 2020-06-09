All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:57 PM

The Beverly

Open Now until 6pm
2025 NE 44th Ave · (503) 831-9994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2025 NE 44th Ave, Portland, OR 97213
Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

0 bd 1 bath - 648

$1,525

Studio · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

1 Bedroom

1 bd 1 bath - 581

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

1 bd 1 bath - 628

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

1 bd 1 bath - 644

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

2 bd 2 bath - 1005

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Beverly.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
accessible
elevator
accepts section 8
community garden
e-payments
green community
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in the heart of the Hollywood District, The Beverly puts the best of the neighborhood right at your fingertips. Take advantage of convenient shopping at Lloyd Center and Whole Foods or treat yourself to something special at Fleur De Lis Bakery. Stroll through Grant Park then catch a movie at The Hollywood Theater. No matter your mood, there’s always something that’s sure to please near The Beverly.

Hidden from the busy street, The Beverly offers a rooftop courtyard unlike any other. This secret oasis offers outdoor lounging, grills, and a gas fire pit where you can relax or entertain in a stunning green space. Centrally located on NE 44th and Sandy Blvd, these Portland apartments are the perfect balance of comfort and convenience with Legacy Emanuel Hospital only three miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 or up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No Weight or Breed Restrictions.
Parking Details: On-site parking available at $100/month.
Storage Details: $55/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Beverly have any available units?
The Beverly offers studio floorplans starting at $1,525, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,575, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,400. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Beverly have?
Some of The Beverly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Beverly currently offering any rent specials?
The Beverly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Beverly pet-friendly?
Yes, The Beverly is pet friendly.
Does The Beverly offer parking?
Yes, The Beverly offers parking.
Does The Beverly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Beverly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Beverly have a pool?
No, The Beverly does not have a pool.
Does The Beverly have accessible units?
Yes, The Beverly has accessible units.
Does The Beverly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Beverly has units with dishwashers.
