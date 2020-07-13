All apartments in Portland
Find more places like
The Carson Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, OR
/
The Carson Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

The Carson Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2121 Northwest Savier Street · (704) 275-9372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2121 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR 97210
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

294 PLAN C-1

$1,270

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

PLAN STC E-1

$1,279

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

PLAN STC D-1

$1,279

Studio · 1 Bath · 406 sqft

See 23+ more

1 Bedroom

294 PLAN 1C-1

$1,608

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

PLAN 1A-1

$1,647

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

294 PLAN 1L-1

$1,665

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

See 61+ more

2 Bedrooms

PLAN 2D-1

$2,107

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

PLAN 2C-1

$2,359

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

PLAN 2E-1

$2,424

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

See 49+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Carson Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
Nestled in Portland's trendy Slabtown, The Carson Apartments is just steps away from boutique shopping, choice eats, and cozy watering holes. Grab a beer at Breakside Brewery, or stop by CoHo productions for locally produced, artist-driven plays. Drop by New Seasons Market next door for some freshly baked bread. Whatever your passion, Slabtown is the perfect place to explore. With a walk score of 94, the convenience found outside is complemented perfectly by the luxury found within. The Carson has a variety of floor plans from studios, 1- and 2- bedrooms, to walk-up units, lofts and upgraded top-floor homes. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 3
rent: $45.00
restrictions: We welcome 3 pets per apartment home. There is a $200 pet deposit per pet. Pet rent is $45 per month. There is no weight limit but aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our leasing office for our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $200/month. Underground garage parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Carson Apartments have any available units?
The Carson Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $1,270, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,608, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,107. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Carson Apartments have?
Some of The Carson Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Carson Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Carson Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Carson Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Carson Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Carson Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Carson Apartments offers parking.
Does The Carson Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Carson Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Carson Apartments have a pool?
No, The Carson Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Carson Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Carson Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Carson Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Carson Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Lynnwood
1634 SE Hawthorne Boulevard
Portland, OR 97214
Revere
3309 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97227
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St
Portland, OR 97201
The Arleta
5214 Southeast 72nd Avenue
Portland, OR 97206
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave
Portland, OR 97201
Gilhurst
12330 SE Bush St
Portland, OR 97236
Windsor Manor
235 Southeast 165th Avenue
Portland, OR 97233

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 BedroomsPortland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Pet Friendly PlacesPortland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckmanPearlRichmondKernsGoose HollowSouth Portland

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science UniversityPortland Community CollegeUniversity of Western StatesConcordia University-Portland