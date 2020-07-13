Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym game room parking bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access

Nestled in Portland's trendy Slabtown, The Carson Apartments is just steps away from boutique shopping, choice eats, and cozy watering holes. Grab a beer at Breakside Brewery, or stop by CoHo productions for locally produced, artist-driven plays. Drop by New Seasons Market next door for some freshly baked bread. Whatever your passion, Slabtown is the perfect place to explore. With a walk score of 94, the convenience found outside is complemented perfectly by the luxury found within. The Carson has a variety of floor plans from studios, 1- and 2- bedrooms, to walk-up units, lofts and upgraded top-floor homes. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)