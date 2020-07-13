Burnside 26 Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse green community parking bbq/grill bike storage media room package receiving elevator garage

Burnside 26 boasts a remarkable community of residents in an eclectic, walkable neighborhood. If you value creativity and diversity, you’ve found your tribe. Laurelhurst is one of Portland’s original and beloved neighborhoods. Just steps outside your door you can enjoy Laurelhurst Theater, Screen Door, Whole Foods, and many more local restaurants, shops, bars, cafes and services. Our modern pet-friendly apartments offer room for downtime, make living easy and comfortable, and include modern comforts. B26 offers studios, one, and two bedroom homes. Amenities include air conditioning, BBQ patio area, bike storage/repair room, business center, dog wash room, a rooftop clubhouse and more. Proud of our vibrant and diverse community, Burnside 26 is welcoming to everyone. Add to our mix, come on in.