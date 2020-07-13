All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Burnside 26 Apartments

2625 E Burnside St · (503) 217-2542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2625 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
Kerns

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 324 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Burnside 26 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
green community
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
package receiving
elevator
garage
Burnside 26 boasts a remarkable community of residents in an eclectic, walkable neighborhood. If you value creativity and diversity, you’ve found your tribe. Laurelhurst is one of Portland’s original and beloved neighborhoods. Just steps outside your door you can enjoy Laurelhurst Theater, Screen Door, Whole Foods, and many more local restaurants, shops, bars, cafes and services. Our modern pet-friendly apartments offer room for downtime, make living easy and comfortable, and include modern comforts. B26 offers studios, one, and two bedroom homes. Amenities include air conditioning, BBQ patio area, bike storage/repair room, business center, dog wash room, a rooftop clubhouse and more. Proud of our vibrant and diverse community, Burnside 26 is welcoming to everyone. Add to our mix, come on in.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Minimum $300/max 1.5 times rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Burnside 26 Apartments have any available units?
Burnside 26 Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Burnside 26 Apartments have?
Some of Burnside 26 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Burnside 26 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Burnside 26 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Burnside 26 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Burnside 26 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Burnside 26 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Burnside 26 Apartments offers parking.
Does Burnside 26 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Burnside 26 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Burnside 26 Apartments have a pool?
No, Burnside 26 Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Burnside 26 Apartments have accessible units?
No, Burnside 26 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Burnside 26 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Burnside 26 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
