Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator game room parking shuffle board bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse fire pit key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Living at Aura Burnside puts you in the heart of Portland’s thriving Central Eastside. Got a craving? Eastside’s trendiest restaurants and micro-distilleries beckon just beyond your doorstep. Dreading the PDX commute? No sweat, literally. You’re just steps from the Portland Streetcar and a 10 minute walk to Downtown PDX. Time for a fresh air happy hour? Raise your spirits along miles of waterfront trails on the Willamette River.