Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zachary Park.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
carport
internet access
Your new home at Zachary Park provides full, gourmet-style kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals along with plenty of closet space, oversized floor plans and your choice of patios or balconies. To make your morning commute easier we are close to public transportation and minutes from freeway access. Many of the floor plans in our beautifully landscaped community also offer fireplaces and... high ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $25, 2 Pets: $35
restrictions: Max Weight of Pets: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered Carport.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
Is Zachary Park currently offering any rent specials?
Zachary Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
