Portland, OR
Zachary Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Zachary Park

3601 Ne 162nd Ave ·
Location

3601 Ne 162nd Ave, Portland, OR 97230
Wilkes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 48 · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zachary Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
carport
internet access
Your new home at Zachary Park provides full, gourmet-style kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals along with plenty of closet space, oversized floor plans and your choice of patios or balconies. To make your morning commute easier we are close to public transportation and minutes from freeway access. Many of the floor plans in our beautifully landscaped community also offer fireplaces and... high ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $25, 2 Pets: $35
restrictions: Max Weight of Pets: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered Carport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Zachary Park have any available units?
Zachary Park has 5 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Zachary Park have?
Some of Zachary Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Zachary Park currently offering any rent specials?
Zachary Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Zachary Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Zachary Park is pet friendly.
Does Zachary Park offer parking?
Yes, Zachary Park offers parking.
Does Zachary Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Zachary Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Zachary Park have a pool?
No, Zachary Park does not have a pool.
Does Zachary Park have accessible units?
Yes, Zachary Park has accessible units.
Does Zachary Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Zachary Park has units with dishwashers.
