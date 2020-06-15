All apartments in Beaverton
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:15 AM

7720 South West Bel-aire Drive

7720 SW Bel Aire Dr · (503) 906-7408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7720 SW Bel Aire Dr, Beaverton, OR 97008
Vose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
This is a two story town home included in a complex of 12 units. Located off of Denney and Hwy 217, your town home includes a single car garage and washer-dryer hook-ups. Also included is a dishwasher, fridge and stove! The downstairs has the spacious kitchen with dining area, living room with 1/2 bath. Stairs lead you to the second floor with two bedrooms and one bathroom. *Please note - this specific unit is in the BACK of the complex by the parking lot. Drive between units #7 and #8 into the back parking lot. Unit #12 will be on the left side of the parking lot.* Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. PETS: Pets are allowed with an additional $400 refundable deposit and $15/mo in pet rent. Limit two pets. Breed restrictions do apply. UTILITIES: Paid by tenant: Electric - PGE Water, sewer and trash is billed back based on # of occupants. APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive have any available units?
7720 South West Bel-aire Drive has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive have?
Some of 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7720 South West Bel-aire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive does offer parking.
Does 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive has a pool.
Does 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive have accessible units?
No, 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7720 South West Bel-aire Drive has units with dishwashers.
