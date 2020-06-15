7720 South West Bel-aire Drive

Amenities

This is a two story town home included in a complex of 12 units. Located off of Denney and Hwy 217, your town home includes a single car garage and washer-dryer hook-ups. Also included is a dishwasher, fridge and stove! The downstairs has the spacious kitchen with dining area, living room with 1/2 bath. Stairs lead you to the second floor with two bedrooms and one bathroom. *Please note - this specific unit is in the BACK of the complex by the parking lot. Drive between units #7 and #8 into the back parking lot. Unit #12 will be on the left side of the parking lot.* Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. PETS: Pets are allowed with an additional $400 refundable deposit and $15/mo in pet rent. Limit two pets. Breed restrictions do apply. UTILITIES: Paid by tenant: Electric - PGE Water, sewer and trash is billed back based on # of occupants. APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED