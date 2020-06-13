/
12 Apartments for rent in Scappoose, OR📍
2 Units Available
Sawyer Pointe
52588 Northeast Sawyer Street, Scappoose, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
699 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sawyer Pointe in Scappoose. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
33723 SE Myrtle Street
33723 Southeast Myrtle Street, Scappoose, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1100 sq ft house in Scappoose. Covered patio, fenced yard and garage. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,795 per month, $1,995 security deposit. NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Rental Insurance Required.
1 Unit Available
33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126
33730 East Columbia Avenue, Scappoose, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedroom in newly completed Lufkin Apartments offer modern upscale finishes. New stainless appliances, hard surface floors, and washer/dryer combos in each unit. Located in Scappoose, just a 20 Minute drive to Portland.
1 Unit Available
52609 NE Porter Lane
52609 Northeast Porter Lane, Scappoose, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2650 sqft
Beautiful Two-Level Home with 4 Bedrooms + Den! Three Car Garage! - Brand new carpet throughout! Upgraded berber carpet on the main level.
3 Units Available
Franklin Manor
86 Shore Drive, St. Helens, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Charming apartments with individual climate control and fully equipped kitchens. Residents enjoy a pool and playground. Covered parking available. Easy access to Highway 30, where you'll find shops, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
5606 NW 147th Way
5606 Northwest 147th Way, Felida, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
3756 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath - Pacific Lifestyles Model Home - New Construction - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
5007 NW 137th Cir
5007 Northwest 137th Circle, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3341 sqft
5007 NW 137th Cir Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous Newer 2-Story 5-Bedroom House in Felida for Rent - 5007 NW 137th Cir - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available June 2020.
1 Unit Available
577 N 9th St
577 N 9th St, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in St. Helens, Oregon. Fenced backyard, washer/dryer hookups and garage with workbench. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease $1,495 per month $1,695 security deposit.
1 Unit Available
265 N. 16th Street
265 North 16th Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1430 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Open floor plan, patio and single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,495 per month, $1,695 security deposit, includes garbage & yard maint.
1 Unit Available
58968 Greenbrier Loop
58968 Greenbrier Loop, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Large master bedroom and bath, laundry room, gas fireplace, central heat, and two car garage. Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities (Water/Sewer, Electric, Gas, Garbage).
1 Unit Available
31021 Dowd Road
31021 Dowd Road, Columbia County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2488 sqft
Large 2488 sq ft 3BD/3BA Split-entry 2-level home on 1.71 acres of treed, private land, with attached 552 sq ft garage. Kitchen, dining and all three bedrooms are upstairs, spacious and ranch style layout with open living and dining area.
1 Unit Available
1671 Weth Street Unit #1, St. Helens, OR. 97051
1671 Wyeth St, St. Helens, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
Don't miss out - Beautiful Apartments in St. Helens! Completely remodeled inside & out - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1000+Sqft. New kitchen with slider to back patio. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Lawn care included in rent. Pet Friendly with monthly pet rent.
1 Unit Available
35315 Oakwood Drive
35315 Oakwood Drive, St. Helens, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2203 sqft
Fantastic St. Helens Neighborhood! Large 5 bedroom. 3.5 bath, 2200+ SQFT and 2 car garage. Two master suites with walk-in closets. Dinning room with hardwood & large kitchen. Fenced back yard with slider from dining to deck.
