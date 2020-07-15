11835 Southwest Ridgecrest Drive, Beaverton, OR 97008 Vose
Price and availability
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Looking for a large, condominium-style home, but without the headache of owning a condominium? We have just what you need at Hilltop Apartments. Situated just off OR-217, between US-26 & 1-5, you can get anywhere you need in a jiffy. What's that, you're a shopper too? We're only minutes from all that your heart desires at Washington Square Mall. Shop no more. You just found home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 application fee per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $500 and can go up to one months rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
