Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities garage parking 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Looking for a large, condominium-style home, but without the headache of owning a condominium? We have just what you need at Hilltop Apartments. Situated just off OR-217, between US-26 & 1-5, you can get anywhere you need in a jiffy. What's that, you're a shopper too? We're only minutes from all that your heart desires at Washington Square Mall. Shop no more. You just found home.