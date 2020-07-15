All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like Hilltop Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
Hilltop Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Hilltop Apartments

11835 Southwest Ridgecrest Drive · (503) 300-5586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Vose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11835 Southwest Ridgecrest Drive, Beaverton, OR 97008
Vose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hilltop Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Looking for a large, condominium-style home, but without the headache of owning a condominium? We have just what you need at Hilltop Apartments. Situated just off OR-217, between US-26 & 1-5, you can get anywhere you need in a jiffy. What's that, you're a shopper too? We're only minutes from all that your heart desires at Washington Square Mall. Shop no more. You just found home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 application fee per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $500 and can go up to one months rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hilltop Apartments have any available units?
Hilltop Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Hilltop Apartments have?
Some of Hilltop Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hilltop Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hilltop Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hilltop Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Hilltop Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does Hilltop Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hilltop Apartments offers parking.
Does Hilltop Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hilltop Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hilltop Apartments have a pool?
No, Hilltop Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hilltop Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hilltop Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hilltop Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hilltop Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hilltop Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97005
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy
Beaverton, OR 97006
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street
Beaverton, OR 97005

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity