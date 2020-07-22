/
Linfield
6 Apartments For Rent Near Linfield
Columbus Village
1794 SW Fellows St, McMinnville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
848 sqft
A quiet place to kick back and relax after your hard day is done, this complex offers a variety of floorplans and convenient amenities, like carpeted floors, cable-ready units, and European kitchens.
494 SW Mt Rainier Street
494 SW Mt Rainier St, McMinnville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1954 sqft
Four Bedroom Beauty in McMinnville On A Large Lot! - Come home to this 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath located in a great neighborhood with nice views. Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances.
672 NW FENTON ST
672 NW Fenton St, McMinnville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
McMinnville Home. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Fully fenced yard - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with attached garage. Large open floor plan. Large backyard, perfect for summer BBQ. Attached garage with extra room for storage. 3 large bedrooms.
1765 Southwest Tamarack Street
1765 Southwest Tamarack Street, McMinnville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
800 sqft
We are now offering a two bedroom one bathroom apartment at our Westview Apartments in Beautiful McMinnville. This apartment is located close to all shopping and schools. This complex is tucked in a residential neighborhood and easy access to the 99.
1135 NE Baker St.
1135 NE Baker St, McMinnville, OR
1 Bedroom
$795
530 sqft
1-Bedroom House in McMinnville near Downtown - Charming 1 bedroom cottage in McMinnville. Full kitchen with oven range and refrigerator, small deck in the front and a locking storage area off to the side. W/S/G included in rent.
1005 SE Willow Street
1005 Southeast Willow Street, McMinnville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1392 sqft
Well Maintained 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home in SE McMinnville - This ranch style 3 bed, 1 bath home sits on a large lot in SE McMinnville, close to Linfield University. Features include a large bonus room, 2 car garage, and large, fenced backyard.
