7400 SW POINTER RD

Lovely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Duplex Located on Private Drive with Easy Access to US-26 and Downtown Portland! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:



https://showmojo.com/l/6d6bb4b082



Lovely remodeled 2 bedroom duplex located on private drive with easy access to US-26 and downtown Portland! Cozy unit with lots of natural light, newly refinished hardwood floors, and fresh paint throughout! Newly updated kitchen featuring new cabinets, counter tops, new vinyl flooring, brand new oven and brand new dishwasher! Separate dining area adjacent to the kitchen! Walk-in laundry room with full-size washer and dryer included with home. Two bedrooms, linen closet and full bathroom located through hallway off of living room. Private back patio area that backs up to a green space located off of kitchen for tenant's exclusive use. There are 2 reserved parking spaces which include one parallel spot in front of the unit and one spot at the top of the easement near Pointer Road. Property is adjacent to a popular walking and biking path.



TERMS: 12 months



COUNTY: Washington



PET POLICY: Owner is willing to consider 2 cats max with owner approval, proof of spay or neuter, pet screening, additional security deposit and $35 a month pet rent per cat. Sorry strictly no dogs.



Special Terms: No smoking on the premises. Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance prior to move in. Addenda: LBP & Owner Addenda



HEAT: Electric radiant heat



Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid by Tenant: Electric, Trash, $110 flat rate for Water/Sewer & Lawn care paid along with rent to Mainlander.



Appliances:Electric Range, Refrigerator, Washer, & Dryer



Garage: None



Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles (no boat, trailer or RV)



SCHOOLS:

Grade School: Bridlemile

Middle School: West Sylvan

High School: Lincoln



DIRECTIONS: Take OR-217 N Turn right onto SW Canyon Rd, Turn left onto SW Camelot Ct, Turn left onto SW Pointer Rd, property on left.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



