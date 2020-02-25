All apartments in Beaverton
7400 SW POINTER RD
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7400 SW POINTER RD

7400 Southwest Pointer Road · (503) 635-4477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7400 Southwest Pointer Road, Beaverton, OR 97225
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7400 SW POINTER RD · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Duplex Located on Private Drive with Easy Access to US-26 and Downtown Portland! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/6d6bb4b082

Lovely remodeled 2 bedroom duplex located on private drive with easy access to US-26 and downtown Portland! Cozy unit with lots of natural light, newly refinished hardwood floors, and fresh paint throughout! Newly updated kitchen featuring new cabinets, counter tops, new vinyl flooring, brand new oven and brand new dishwasher! Separate dining area adjacent to the kitchen! Walk-in laundry room with full-size washer and dryer included with home. Two bedrooms, linen closet and full bathroom located through hallway off of living room. Private back patio area that backs up to a green space located off of kitchen for tenant's exclusive use. There are 2 reserved parking spaces which include one parallel spot in front of the unit and one spot at the top of the easement near Pointer Road. Property is adjacent to a popular walking and biking path.

TERMS: 12 months

COUNTY: Washington

PET POLICY: Owner is willing to consider 2 cats max with owner approval, proof of spay or neuter, pet screening, additional security deposit and $35 a month pet rent per cat. Sorry strictly no dogs.

Special Terms: No smoking on the premises. Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance prior to move in. Addenda: LBP & Owner Addenda

HEAT: Electric radiant heat

Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid by Tenant: Electric, Trash, $110 flat rate for Water/Sewer & Lawn care paid along with rent to Mainlander.

Appliances:Electric Range, Refrigerator, Washer, & Dryer

Garage: None

Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles (no boat, trailer or RV)

SCHOOLS:
Grade School: Bridlemile
Middle School: West Sylvan
High School: Lincoln

DIRECTIONS: Take OR-217 N Turn right onto SW Canyon Rd, Turn left onto SW Camelot Ct, Turn left onto SW Pointer Rd, property on left.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5817816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 SW POINTER RD have any available units?
7400 SW POINTER RD has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7400 SW POINTER RD have?
Some of 7400 SW POINTER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 SW POINTER RD currently offering any rent specials?
7400 SW POINTER RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 SW POINTER RD pet-friendly?
No, 7400 SW POINTER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 7400 SW POINTER RD offer parking?
Yes, 7400 SW POINTER RD does offer parking.
Does 7400 SW POINTER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7400 SW POINTER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 SW POINTER RD have a pool?
No, 7400 SW POINTER RD does not have a pool.
Does 7400 SW POINTER RD have accessible units?
No, 7400 SW POINTER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 SW POINTER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7400 SW POINTER RD has units with dishwashers.
