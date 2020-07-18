All apartments in Beaverton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

6850 SW 68th Ave

6850 Southwest 68th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6850 Southwest 68th Avenue, Beaverton, OR 97223
Raleigh Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Mid-Century - SW Portland - Property Id: 23786

Beautiful Mid-century home renovated with a focus on indoor/outdoor entertaining. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 guest room, and 2.5 baths. The master and guest room are on the main level with the other bedrooms in the lower daylight basement. The master and main level have built in AC units. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with a professional range and hood as well as stainless appliances. The downstairs is equipped with a wet bar, including a dishwasher to make cleaning convenient while entertaining guests. A large front yard patio captures afternoon sun while the backyard patio, deck, and fire pit sitting area provide plenty of space for evening entertaining al fresco. There is also a large organic garden which includes 5 raised beds and an assortment of berry bushes. Located on a dead-end street into Hideaway Park and is within walking distance to Old Market Pub, Lamb's Thriftway & Starbucks.
Property sits on 1/3 acre and includes bi-weekly yard service at no additional cost.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23786
Property Id 23786

(RLNE5908289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6850 SW 68th Ave have any available units?
6850 SW 68th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6850 SW 68th Ave have?
Some of 6850 SW 68th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6850 SW 68th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6850 SW 68th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6850 SW 68th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6850 SW 68th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 6850 SW 68th Ave offer parking?
No, 6850 SW 68th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6850 SW 68th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6850 SW 68th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6850 SW 68th Ave have a pool?
No, 6850 SW 68th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6850 SW 68th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6850 SW 68th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6850 SW 68th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6850 SW 68th Ave has units with dishwashers.
