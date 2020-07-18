6850 SW 68th Ave

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Mid-Century - SW Portland - Property Id: 23786



Beautiful Mid-century home renovated with a focus on indoor/outdoor entertaining. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 guest room, and 2.5 baths. The master and guest room are on the main level with the other bedrooms in the lower daylight basement. The master and main level have built in AC units. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with a professional range and hood as well as stainless appliances. The downstairs is equipped with a wet bar, including a dishwasher to make cleaning convenient while entertaining guests. A large front yard patio captures afternoon sun while the backyard patio, deck, and fire pit sitting area provide plenty of space for evening entertaining al fresco. There is also a large organic garden which includes 5 raised beds and an assortment of berry bushes. Located on a dead-end street into Hideaway Park and is within walking distance to Old Market Pub, Lamb's Thriftway & Starbucks.

Property sits on 1/3 acre and includes bi-weekly yard service at no additional cost.

