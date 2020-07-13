Amenities
Nestled in a lush and tranquil neighborhood, Emerald Place offers the perfect starting point for restive recreation. Start your day with a steaming cup of coffee on your private patio or by your wood-burning fireplace, then relax some more at the terraced 57-foot swimming pool with spa and sauna. A suburban haven, Emerald Place is a quick drive to Portland, and only a hop and skip (no jump needed) from Tanasbourne Mall. Plus, you're an easy commute to Nike, Intel, Tektronix and more. Laid-back, with green grass that tickles your toes-Emerald Place Apartments in Beaverton is your refuge from the day-to-day. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)