All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like Emerald Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
Emerald Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Emerald Place

Open Now until 6pm
1815 NW 173rd Ave · (503) 217-2841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Five Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR 97006
Five Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

PLAN 1A-1

$1,201

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

PLAN 1C-1

$1,227

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

PLAN 1E-1

$1,311

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

PLAN 2A-1

$1,443

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

PLAN 2C-1

$1,459

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

PLAN 2A-2

$1,539

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerald Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
carport
racquetball court
Nestled in a lush and tranquil neighborhood, Emerald Place offers the perfect starting point for restive recreation. Start your day with a steaming cup of coffee on your private patio or by your wood-burning fireplace, then relax some more at the terraced 57-foot swimming pool with spa and sauna. A suburban haven, Emerald Place is a quick drive to Portland, and only a hop and skip (no jump needed) from Tanasbourne Mall. Plus, you're an easy commute to Nike, Intel, Tektronix and more. Laid-back, with green grass that tickles your toes-Emerald Place Apartments in Beaverton is your refuge from the day-to-day. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: In office: $42 per applicant, Online: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: NA
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $35/month. 1 Free Open Parking Spot. $35 for carports. $55 for garages.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerald Place have any available units?
Emerald Place offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,201 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,443. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Emerald Place have?
Some of Emerald Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerald Place currently offering any rent specials?
Emerald Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerald Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerald Place is pet friendly.
Does Emerald Place offer parking?
Yes, Emerald Place offers parking.
Does Emerald Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Emerald Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerald Place have a pool?
Yes, Emerald Place has a pool.
Does Emerald Place have accessible units?
No, Emerald Place does not have accessible units.
Does Emerald Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerald Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Emerald Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
The Stratford
13925 SW Allen Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97005
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue
Beaverton, OR 97005
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Conestoga Park III
9900 SW Conestoga Dr
Beaverton, OR 97008
Hanover
3210 SW 185th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97003

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity