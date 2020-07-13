Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly carport racquetball court

Nestled in a lush and tranquil neighborhood, Emerald Place offers the perfect starting point for restive recreation. Start your day with a steaming cup of coffee on your private patio or by your wood-burning fireplace, then relax some more at the terraced 57-foot swimming pool with spa and sauna. A suburban haven, Emerald Place is a quick drive to Portland, and only a hop and skip (no jump needed) from Tanasbourne Mall. Plus, you're an easy commute to Nike, Intel, Tektronix and more. Laid-back, with green grass that tickles your toes-Emerald Place Apartments in Beaverton is your refuge from the day-to-day. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)