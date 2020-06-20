12620 SW Colony Lane #05

Amenities

Centrally located in the city of Beaverton, Oregon with immediate access to major transportation corridors including SR-217 and Hwy 26. The MAX light rail is less than a mile from the property connecting Beaverton to major employers located in Hillsboro and Portland. Walking distance to TriMet station, Cedar Hills Crossing Mall, Winco store, New Season, banks, restaurants and bus stops. From amenities to availability, we are available to assist you in finding your perfect floor plan. At Cedars West Apartments, you'll experience a wide variety in options of amenities and features. Some of these include: convenient carport parking options and rentable storage units, outdoor pool, bicycle store area. Get a head start on your move right now. Contact or stop by the Cedars West Apartments leasing office to check the availability and schedule a tour today.



MOVE-IN COSTS

$40 non-refundable application/screening charge for each credit file processed.

Minimum Security Deposit $500.00, may be up to two times rent, see screening criteria for additional information.



PETS

Pet Friendly

Maximum 2 pets

Monthly pet rent: $30.00 per pet

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Service and Companion Animals Welcome with supporting documentation as allowed per law. Please ask for Reasonable Accommodation Form.



PARKING and CARPORT

Each unit is assigned one carport. Additional parking may be purchased.

$15 for an uncovered parking spot ---- $30 for a carport



UTILITIES

Resident pays for:

Electric, telephone, cable, and internet.

Water/Sewer/Garbage billed at a flat monthly rate.



Move in by April 20th and get $500.00 off May's rent!

Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath close to everything