Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
4657 N. Rockford Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4657 N. Rockford Ave
4657 North Rockford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4657 North Rockford Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74126
North Ridge
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three bedroom one bath one Car garage rent to own home - Three bedroom one bath one car garage rent to own. Needs cleaning painting and minor cosmetic TLC
(RLNE4902911)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4657 N. Rockford Ave have any available units?
4657 N. Rockford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tulsa, OK
.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tulsa Rent Report
.
Is 4657 N. Rockford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4657 N. Rockford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4657 N. Rockford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4657 N. Rockford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4657 N. Rockford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4657 N. Rockford Ave offers parking.
Does 4657 N. Rockford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4657 N. Rockford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4657 N. Rockford Ave have a pool?
No, 4657 N. Rockford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4657 N. Rockford Ave have accessible units?
No, 4657 N. Rockford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4657 N. Rockford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4657 N. Rockford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4657 N. Rockford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4657 N. Rockford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
