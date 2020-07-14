All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:24 AM

The Woods at 79th

1563 S 79th East Ave · (918) 265-1239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1563 S 79th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74129

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 13

$639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Jul 22

$679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1725-S91 · Avail. Aug 8

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 8911-E18ST · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 1727-S91 · Avail. Aug 7

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Woods at 79th.

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The Woods @ 79th Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma area, is close to S. Memorial Drive and E. 16th Street, near Mingo Valley. Built with you in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and entertainment. Were only minutes away from all the major freeways. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Offering spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, The Woods @ 79th is a step above the rest. With cozy interiors and appealing features, there's something for everyone. Each apartment includes fully-equipped kitchens with a dishwasher, abundant cabinet space, ceiling fans, plush carpeting, quality window coverings, and large walk-in closets. Come home to The Woods @ 79th and live the way you deserve. Feel like going outside to see what our community has to offer? Relax with a good book in the clubhouse, surf the net in our business center, or maybe you would like to take your furry friend for a walk in our pet-friendly community. If you would like to get some exercise, or just catch some rays, we have a shimmering pool that will meet all of your needs. Afterwards, enjoy a barbecue in our delightful picnic area. We pride ourselves in giving our residents more than just fun, we give them peace of mind. Take a personal tour. We think youll be quite surprised!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Woods at 79th have any available units?
The Woods at 79th has 7 units available starting at $639 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
Is The Woods at 79th currently offering any rent specials?
The Woods at 79th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Woods at 79th pet-friendly?
No, The Woods at 79th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does The Woods at 79th offer parking?
No, The Woods at 79th does not offer parking.
Does The Woods at 79th have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Woods at 79th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Woods at 79th have a pool?
No, The Woods at 79th does not have a pool.
Does The Woods at 79th have accessible units?
No, The Woods at 79th does not have accessible units.
Does The Woods at 79th have units with dishwashers?
No, The Woods at 79th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Woods at 79th have units with air conditioning?
No, The Woods at 79th does not have units with air conditioning.
