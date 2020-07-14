The Woods at 79th

Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

The Woods @ 79th Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma area, is close to S. Memorial Drive and E. 16th Street, near Mingo Valley. Built with you in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and entertainment. Were only minutes away from all the major freeways. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Offering spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, The Woods @ 79th is a step above the rest. With cozy interiors and appealing features, there's something for everyone. Each apartment includes fully-equipped kitchens with a dishwasher, abundant cabinet space, ceiling fans, plush carpeting, quality window coverings, and large walk-in closets. Come home to The Woods @ 79th and live the way you deserve. Feel like going outside to see what our community has to offer? Relax with a good book in the clubhouse, surf the net in our business center, or maybe you would like to take your furry friend for a walk in our pet-friendly community. If you would like to get some exercise, or just catch some rays, we have a shimmering pool that will meet all of your needs. Afterwards, enjoy a barbecue in our delightful picnic area. We pride ourselves in giving our residents more than just fun, we give them peace of mind. Take a personal tour. We think youll be quite surprised!