Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance

The Resort-style Living You Deserve



Each one, two and three bedroom apartment in this gated community combines high-end appointments with modern conveniences. Enjoy luxury finishes such as nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, and a tile backsplash as well as a private patio or balcony. On the more practical side, a home intrusion alarm [with optional remote monitoring], full-sized laundry and large walk-in closets round out the amazing features in these apartments. Ask about available features such as garages with private driveways and private storage.



These high-end finishes are not just limited to the apartments



This luxury apartment community in Tulsa, OK, near Broken Arrow also boasts resort-inspired features for you and your pets. In the warmer months, use any one of the outdoor grills and dining areas or relax on the sundeck or take a dip in the saltwater pool. Maintain your fitness routine any time of the day at our fitness center with cardio the