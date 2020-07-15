All apartments in New York
Westbury House
Westbury House

160 West 86th Street · No Longer Available
Location

160 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
lobby
Sunny & Quiet Oasis w/ Private Outdoor and in-unit Washer/Dryer. NO FEE to tenants, Brokers CYOF. New to market, extremely sunny and quiet two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in The Westbury House. This split layout two-bedroom, with private balcony, is in excellent condition. All rooms face south above townhouse gardens and are pin-drop-quiet, feature hard-wood oak floors, and 9-foot ceilings. Additionally there is a vented washer/dryer in unit, two marble bathrooms, and large picture windows. The windowed-kitchen features abundant storage, stainless-steel appliances, and granite counters. The windowed master bathroom has a separate bathtub and shower stall.The Westbury House is a boutique building with the highest level of service. Only 29 homes are cared for by a full-time Superintendent, 24-hour Doormen, and Porters who are on duty until 10pm, which is unusual even for a large building. Each delivery is accompanied to your door. There is a clean and well-equipped gym on the lobby level looking out to a pleasant outdoor play area. Bike storage is available. This location cannot be surpassed, close to all the best shopping and restaurants, all major public transportation, and right in between Central Park and Riverside Park. Lease is available to start approximately August 24. This is an investor unit so lease can be on-going with yearly renewals.

"As I said, this is bittersweet, and one of the hardest parts is leaving this apartment. I have truly loved it, and I'm so thankful to have had so much sunlight (through new windows!), outdoor space, laundry in the unit and an open gym downstairs during this isolation period. Honestly, I couldn't have asked for a more comfortable place to be. So thank you for allowing me to live here for the past three years. It's a wonderful apartment." Quote from current tenant relocating for work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westbury House have any available units?
Westbury House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Westbury House have?
Some of Westbury House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westbury House currently offering any rent specials?
Westbury House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westbury House pet-friendly?
No, Westbury House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does Westbury House offer parking?
No, Westbury House does not offer parking.
Does Westbury House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westbury House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westbury House have a pool?
No, Westbury House does not have a pool.
Does Westbury House have accessible units?
No, Westbury House does not have accessible units.
Does Westbury House have units with dishwashers?
No, Westbury House does not have units with dishwashers.
