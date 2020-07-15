Amenities

Sunny & Quiet Oasis w/ Private Outdoor and in-unit Washer/Dryer. NO FEE to tenants, Brokers CYOF. New to market, extremely sunny and quiet two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in The Westbury House. This split layout two-bedroom, with private balcony, is in excellent condition. All rooms face south above townhouse gardens and are pin-drop-quiet, feature hard-wood oak floors, and 9-foot ceilings. Additionally there is a vented washer/dryer in unit, two marble bathrooms, and large picture windows. The windowed-kitchen features abundant storage, stainless-steel appliances, and granite counters. The windowed master bathroom has a separate bathtub and shower stall.The Westbury House is a boutique building with the highest level of service. Only 29 homes are cared for by a full-time Superintendent, 24-hour Doormen, and Porters who are on duty until 10pm, which is unusual even for a large building. Each delivery is accompanied to your door. There is a clean and well-equipped gym on the lobby level looking out to a pleasant outdoor play area. Bike storage is available. This location cannot be surpassed, close to all the best shopping and restaurants, all major public transportation, and right in between Central Park and Riverside Park. Lease is available to start approximately August 24. This is an investor unit so lease can be on-going with yearly renewals.



"As I said, this is bittersweet, and one of the hardest parts is leaving this apartment. I have truly loved it, and I'm so thankful to have had so much sunlight (through new windows!), outdoor space, laundry in the unit and an open gym downstairs during this isolation period. Honestly, I couldn't have asked for a more comfortable place to be. So thank you for allowing me to live here for the past three years. It's a wonderful apartment." Quote from current tenant relocating for work.