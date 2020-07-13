Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator gym pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments conference room doorman e-payments lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Centrally located at 240 East 86th Street, The Ventura is a 25-story tower offering 240 contemporary rental apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations. Newly renovated residences present a seamless mix of comfort and style featuring spacious layouts, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, modern limestone baths, and customized closets. Residents enjoy an encompassing amenity package including a newly constructed childrens playroom, fitness center, and expansive landscaped roof deck. All conveniently located in the Upper East Side, just steps from the 2nd Avenue subway, and the areas top dining, shopping, and entertainment.