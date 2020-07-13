All apartments in New York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:02 AM

The Ventura

240 E 86th St · (631) 212-0706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Unit 8N · Avail. Aug 1

$2,807

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 9F · Avail. Aug 27

$2,871

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 21B · Avail. Aug 25

$4,088

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23H · Avail. now

$5,871

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit PHD · Avail. now

$6,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ventura.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
gym
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
conference room
doorman
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Centrally located at 240 East 86th Street, The Ventura is a 25-story tower offering 240 contemporary rental apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations. Newly renovated residences present a seamless mix of comfort and style featuring spacious layouts, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, modern limestone baths, and customized closets. Residents enjoy an encompassing amenity package including a newly constructed childrens playroom, fitness center, and expansive landscaped roof deck. All conveniently located in the Upper East Side, just steps from the 2nd Avenue subway, and the areas top dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: Up to one month's rent; -- $250; Surety bond: $87.50; -- Based on credit) One month security deposit. With approved application 50% security deposit.
Move-in Fees: $100 gym fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2
Storage Details: $35 - Single Storage: 22 ft. deep, 15 ft. wide, 66 ft. tall; $70 - Double Storage: 22 ft. deep, 30 ft. wide, 66 ft. tall

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ventura have any available units?
The Ventura has 5 units available starting at $2,807 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Ventura have?
Some of The Ventura's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ventura currently offering any rent specials?
The Ventura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ventura pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ventura is pet friendly.
Does The Ventura offer parking?
No, The Ventura does not offer parking.
Does The Ventura have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Ventura offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ventura have a pool?
No, The Ventura does not have a pool.
Does The Ventura have accessible units?
No, The Ventura does not have accessible units.
Does The Ventura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ventura has units with dishwashers.
