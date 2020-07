Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage package receiving doorman 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry lobby

NO BROKER FEES. The newly renovated Parc East apartment community is located between Gramercy Park and Murray Hill in Manhattan. Walking distance to the Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden, 3rd Avenue's fantastic shops and lively restaurants. Parc East is close to FDR Drive and the Midtown Tunnel. Inside, spacious light -filled renovated interiors offer custom features, sophisticated finishes and stunning views of New York City or the Hudson River.