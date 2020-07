Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge elevator on-site laundry package receiving doorman 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access lobby

NO BROKER FEES. Located on a tree lined Manhattan Street amongst historic brownstones, Parc Coliseum is conveniently situated between West End Avenue and Broadway in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Walk one block to the 72nd street subway (1, 2 and 3) from your Parc Coliseum home. The gorgeous apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling tiled bathrooms, elegant fixtures and hardwood flooring. Our community also offers apartment homes in our neighboring Brownstone building. Walk to trendy shops, lively entertainment and fine dining.