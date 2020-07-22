All apartments in New York
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:13 AM

Instrata Nomad

10 E 29th St · (334) 377-9378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 17E · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 25F · Avail. now

$3,891

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 23K · Avail. now

$4,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 38A · Avail. now

$4,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10G · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 35D · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Instrata Nomad.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
business center
conference room
dog grooming area
doorman
e-payments
game room
online portal
playground
yoga
What makes an apartment your home? Home is synonymous with care. Residents of INSTRATA Lifestyle communities feel cared for because of our attention to detail. INSTRATA's hotel-style amenities reflect a core philosophy of hospitality. For you and your guests, our residences offer social hubs of activity and cozy respites for tranquility. A thoughtfully designed home communicates refined elegance and ease; conveniences, even indulgences, feel a seamless part of your chosen lifestyle. You know you are home because you feel at home. Our communities represent the most exciting and vital neighborhoods in the tri-state area. All have easy access to transportation, fine dining, groceries, and entertainment. Finding the right neighborhood for you is the first step. We purposely create our residences to embody the energy and aspirations unique to each neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500/apartment for dogs and $150/apartment for cats annual pet fee.
limit: 2 pets per apartment home.
restrictions: Annual Pet Rent applies. Aggressive breeds are not permitted.
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Instrata Nomad have any available units?
Instrata Nomad has 7 units available starting at $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Instrata Nomad have?
Some of Instrata Nomad's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Instrata Nomad currently offering any rent specials?
Instrata Nomad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Instrata Nomad pet-friendly?
Yes, Instrata Nomad is pet friendly.
Does Instrata Nomad offer parking?
No, Instrata Nomad does not offer parking.
Does Instrata Nomad have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Instrata Nomad offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Instrata Nomad have a pool?
No, Instrata Nomad does not have a pool.
Does Instrata Nomad have accessible units?
Yes, Instrata Nomad has accessible units.
Does Instrata Nomad have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Instrata Nomad has units with dishwashers.
