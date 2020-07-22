Instrata Nomad

Amenities
What makes an apartment your home? Home is synonymous with care. Residents of INSTRATA Lifestyle communities feel cared for because of our attention to detail. INSTRATA's hotel-style amenities reflect a core philosophy of hospitality. For you and your guests, our residences offer social hubs of activity and cozy respites for tranquility. A thoughtfully designed home communicates refined elegance and ease; conveniences, even indulgences, feel a seamless part of your chosen lifestyle. You know you are home because you feel at home. Our communities represent the most exciting and vital neighborhoods in the tri-state area. All have easy access to transportation, fine dining, groceries, and entertainment. Finding the right neighborhood for you is the first step. We purposely create our residences to embody the energy and aspirations unique to each neighborhood.