apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM
292 Apartments for rent in Englewood, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
39 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,901
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,356
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1177 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
East Hill
Englewood Village
240 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,735
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Englewood Village combines Old World charm with modern function.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Englewood
4 William St 411
4 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
710 sqft
Sleek & Modern 1 Bedroom Near Shops / Restaurants - Property Id: 281665 - No Broker Fee - 1 Month Free (On Select Units) - $1,000 Security Deposit (With approved credit score) - Pets Okay ! - Laundry In Unit ! One William is the by far the
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
62 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,110
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,682
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,719
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
22 Units Available
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,933
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,925
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Tenafly
Stonegarth Apartments
30 Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
StoneGarth Apartments are located in the picturesque town of Tenafly, New Jersey offers spacious, upscale one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 4 at 11:06pm
193 Units Available
One500
1500 Teaneck Road, Bergen County, NJ
Studio
$1,885
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1176 sqft
The lifestyle collection at One500 offers a sophisticated array of studio, 1, 2 & 2+ den residences surrounded by an unprecedented wealth of amenities designed exclusively to serve your every need.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2051 Central Rd 2002
2051 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1143 sqft
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 298787 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
133 Main St 14
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176877 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
100 Park Avenue 1
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63961 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2025 Hudson St 601
2025 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hudson Lights - Large 1/Bedroom - Large Windows - Property Id: 263063 -No broker fee ! - Hudson Lights is a modern community that offers very spacious apartments compared to it's competitors in the area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
800 Park Ave 23a
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,966
1000 sqft
Luxury High Rise,2 Beds ,2 baths , No Broker Fee - Property Id: 288606 Luxury High-Rise Building - "The Modern" Located right in the center of Fort Lee Gourmet open-style kitchen Granite counter tops Stainless appliances Hardwood floors
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,701
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,321
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,893
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,074
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,720
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1346 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,554
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
4 Units Available
Edgewater
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,357
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
39 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,877
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,405
1932 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
