apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM
730 Apartments for rent in Fort Lee, NJ with washer-dryer
62 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,110
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,682
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,719
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
22 Units Available
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,933
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
15 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 511
160 Cedar Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 281973 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2700 per
1 Unit Available
9 Main St 505
9 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
Waterfront 2/Bbdrm. New. Prime Location.
1 Unit Available
2051 Central Rd 2002
2051 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1143 sqft
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 298787 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
Contact for Availability
133 Main St 14
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176877 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
100 Park Avenue 1
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63961 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
1 Unit Available
2025 Hudson St 601
2025 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hudson Lights - Large 1/Bedroom - Large Windows - Property Id: 263063 -No broker fee ! - Hudson Lights is a modern community that offers very spacious apartments compared to it's competitors in the area.
1 Unit Available
100 Main Street 1
100 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,677
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Modern B - 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 81042 -No broker fee ! - Brand New High-Rise ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 2011
160 Cedar St, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,740
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Apartments near to NYC - Property Id: 302436 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2650 per
1 Unit Available
100 Central Avenue 1
100 Central Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
The Modern - Ultra Luxury Rentals - Property Id: 71914 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
1 Unit Available
100 Park Avenue 2
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63963 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
1 Unit Available
15 Main Street 2
15 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
The Oyster - 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 81937 - No broker fee. - 2 Months Free On (Select units) - Excellent Waterfront Location. - Only $500 Security Deposit if approved. - Stainless steal appliances/hardwood floors and balcony.
1 Unit Available
2020 Central Rd 1011
2020 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment Near NYC - Property Id: 300467 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2650 per month.
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
800 Park Ave 23a
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,966
1000 sqft
Luxury High Rise,2 Beds ,2 baths , No Broker Fee - Property Id: 288606 Luxury High-Rise Building - "The Modern" Located right in the center of Fort Lee Gourmet open-style kitchen Granite counter tops Stainless appliances Hardwood floors
1 Unit Available
275 Hoym St
275 Hoym Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
955 sqft
Newly renovated, over-sized, 955 square feet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with garage parking spot in a well-maintained elevator building! Live one block from downtown Fort Lee and multiple NYC-transit options (NJTransit, GWB jitney, and NY
1 Unit Available
100 OLD PALISADE RD
100 Old Palisade Road, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bed, 1 bath, 900 square foot unit boasts an unobstructed view of NYC. It is conveniently located close to GW Bridge and public transportation such as NJ Transit and Edgewater Ferry shuttle pick up.
1 Unit Available
801 EDGEWOOD LANE
801 Edgewood Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2748 sqft
**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT UPFRONT**New Construction townhome boasting 2900 sqft of high end living space that will surely impress.
1 Unit Available
1658 Federspiel St 519
1658 Federspiel Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 305591 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2650 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Lee
4 Units Available
Edgewater
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,357
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
10 Units Available
Edgewater
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,445
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
