apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:04 AM
373 Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ with washer-dryer
$
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,962
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
55 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$1,997
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,359
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Union City
311-315 37TH ST
311-315 37th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1090 sqft
This bright and airy 2bdr/2fb + den unit offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, meik w/ s.
1 Unit Available
Union City
539 38TH ST
539 38th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1242 sqft
Showcase luxury new construction w/ impeccable detail at Union Square Condos. Gourmet kitchen boasts 42in cabinets, ss appl, granite countertops, & self-close drawers. Energy Star bldg features upgraded sound proofing, & over sized BRs.
1 Unit Available
Union City
420 16TH ST
420 16th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
!! UNION CITY'S FULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT !! Welcome home to your next potential rental opportunity in the residential area of Union City! This 2nd floor apartment is Bright & spacious.
1 Unit Available
Union City
301 PALISADE AVE
301 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
699 sqft
No Security Deposit required! 700 sq.ft, 1 bedroom, new bathroom. All utilities included. Living room/Dining room, Eat in kitchen, Full Bath, great storage, W/D. This is a professionally managed building! Located right up the 14th St.
1 Unit Available
Union City
528 47TH ST
528 47th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredibly spacious 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom has it all! This home features a large open layout with high ceilings and large east facing windows flooding the apartment with an abundance of natural light.
1 Unit Available
Union City
3807 PARK AVE
3807 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1400 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom two bath condo apartment located on Park Ave. This spacious unit features hardwood floors, custom gourmet kitchen w stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and washer/dryer in unit / 1 car parking included.
1 Unit Available
Union City
712 25TH ST
712 25th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1/2 Fee Paid by Landlord! Beautiful Bright 2BR plus Den condo with extra storage and washer and dryer in the unit. This unit is gut-renovated featuring new kitchen, bathroom, and hardwood floors, Central AC, and high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
Union City
515 32ND ST
515 32nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1045 sqft
Stunning brand new 5 story elevator building offers 32 units, consisting of two bedrooms and two bathroom condos.. Features include stainless steel appliances, unit washer/ dryer in each unit, great custom closet space.
1 Unit Available
Union City
4401 BERGENLINE AVE
4401 Bergenline Ave, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new construction located right on the city's main shopping district and NYC bus route.
1 Unit Available
Union City
311 3RD ST
311 3rd Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 1 bath unit located in the most desired section of Union City. Steps from the bus stop on Palisade Avenue and a quick walk to the light rail makes this is a commuters dream location.
1 Unit Available
Union City
119 PETER ST
119 Peters Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There’s more to life at 119 Peter Street than first impressions. What meets the eye is a boutique building that stands out from the rest with its polished, yet classic exterior.
1 Unit Available
Union City
4801 PALISADE AVE
4801 Palisade Ave, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
OWNER PAYS HALF FEES! Ask for video walk through. Sprawling and Light Filled 2 bed 2 bath 1450 sqft condo rental with tandem 2 CAR garaged parking included! Yes you read it right! 2 CAR PARKING!! This home is just 350 yards away from light rail.
1 Unit Available
Union City
1400 HUDSON ST
1400 Manhattan Avenue, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,500
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move right in to this beautiful West-facing 742 sqft 1BR/1.
1 Unit Available
Union City
1905 NEW YORK AVE
1905 New York Avenue, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
SIMPLY STUNNING LIKE NEW LUXURY RENTAL FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS.
1 Unit Available
Union City
516 15th St
516 15th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful backyard and BBQ grilling area. Recently updated. Washer and Dryer downstairs. Beautiful wood floors, ready to move in. Close to schools, shopping, transportation. Eat in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Union City
512 4TH ST
512 4th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Brand New Construction Hot on the market rental!! No one has lived here yet, could be you first! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom spans over 1350 sq ft with 1 car garage and 1 driveway spot included.
1 Unit Available
Union City
148 32ND ST
148 32nd St, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1604 sqft
Expansive open-concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1600 sq. ft. offering a luxurious space perfect for entertaining with its generous sized kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and spacious living and dining areas.
1 Unit Available
Union City
117 19TH ST
117 19th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Price Reduction! Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in Union City. Great location between Mountain Road and Palisade Ave. Hardwood floors, newer appliances, Washer/dryer in the basement. Lots of light and very large space. A great share.
1 Unit Available
Union City
4401 PARK AVE
4401 Park Ave, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
990 sqft
GARAGE PARKING available in this modern two bedroom two full bath elevator condo building located on the prestigious Park Avenue centrally located to public transportation to New York and restaurants and nightlife just a matter of minutes from
1 Unit Available
Union City
308 26TH ST
308 26th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Spacious 2BR apartment Conveniently located in the heart of Union City. Steps away from the buses to NYC, Hoboken and Jersey City. Offers a large private backyard, access to Washer/dryer, and all utilities included except for electricity.
1 Unit Available
Union City
133 33RD ST
133 33rd Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
UNION CITY'S INCOMPARABLY LOCATED 1 BR APARTMENT! Check out this ideal 1 bedroom condominium unit available! Only 1 block away from major NJ/NYC transportation, this is an excellent option for NYC commuters! This apartment occupies an open layout
1 Unit Available
Union City
510 45TH ST
510 45th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1134 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 2 bath bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Gas fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances, hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available in the unit.
