Home
/
New York, NY
/
9th Avenue
Last updated June 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

9th Avenue

9 Avenue A · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Light, airy, cozy, and quiet 1 bed apartment, sleeps 3 comfortably. Only steps away from the hustle bustle of Times Square. This gem of an apartment is on a lovely residential block. This area is both a cultural and transportation hub. The apartment is located one short block away from the 42nd st subway stop, where you an access most subway lines. It is also a block from Port Authority where you can catch buses and trains to Long Island, New Jersey, and all major airports. However, you probably wont need to go far, given the apartments close proximity to most tourist attractions. Within walking distance from the Jacob Javits convention center, Broadway shows, the responsiblea, 5th avenue shopping, the High Line, Lincoln center, Columbus Circle, and Central Park, to name a few! There is also a wealth of restaurants right next to apartment for every taste and budget. The apartment is fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9th Avenue have any available units?
9th Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 9th Avenue offer parking?
No, 9th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
