9th Avenue

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Light, airy, cozy, and quiet 1 bed apartment, sleeps 3 comfortably. Only steps away from the hustle bustle of Times Square. This gem of an apartment is on a lovely residential block. This area is both a cultural and transportation hub. The apartment is located one short block away from the 42nd st subway stop, where you an access most subway lines. It is also a block from Port Authority where you can catch buses and trains to Long Island, New Jersey, and all major airports. However, you probably wont need to go far, given the apartments close proximity to most tourist attractions. Within walking distance from the Jacob Javits convention center, Broadway shows, the responsiblea, 5th avenue shopping, the High Line, Lincoln center, Columbus Circle, and Central Park, to name a few! There is also a wealth of restaurants right next to apartment for every taste and budget. The apartment is fully furnished.