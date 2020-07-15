99 Horatio St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground bike storage garage internet access valet service

Only steps from the Hudson River waterfront, some of the citys finest restaurants, multiple transportation lines, the Meatpacking District, the new Whitney Museum and the Highline. The building is pet friendly and amenities include a 24-hour doorman and concierge, incredible landscaped roof deck, laundry room, bicycle storage, package room and fitness center.This unique building retains many of its original architectural features, including high ceilings and exposed brick walls.With a large variety of studio, one, two, three and four bedroom layouts, plus duplex and triplex units, the apartments at the West Coast are spacious and creative. Each home includes a modern renovated kitchen and bath, oak parquet or wood strip floors. Some apartments also contain unique features such as fireplaces, skylights, extra high ceilings and expansive private terraces.Amenities include 24-hour concierge service, a landscaped roof deck, a rooftop children's playground, an indoor childrens playroom, and a modern fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment.Located in the upscale West Village of Manhattan, the West Coast is just steps from the charming cobblestone streets of the Meatpacking District, with its elegant boutiques, fine dining restaurants and bars. The High Line and the new Whitney Museum are both located right next door.