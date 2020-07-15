99 Horatio St

All apartments in New York
Location

99 Horatio Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
Only steps from the Hudson River waterfront, some of the citys finest restaurants, multiple transportation lines, the Meatpacking District, the new Whitney Museum and the Highline. The building is pet friendly and amenities include a 24-hour doorman and concierge, incredible landscaped roof deck, laundry room, bicycle storage, package room and fitness center.This unique building retains many of its original architectural features, including high ceilings and exposed brick walls.With a large variety of studio, one, two, three and four bedroom layouts, plus duplex and triplex units, the apartments at the West Coast are spacious and creative. Each home includes a modern renovated kitchen and bath, oak parquet or wood strip floors. Some apartments also contain unique features such as fireplaces, skylights, extra high ceilings and expansive private terraces.Amenities include 24-hour concierge service, a landscaped roof deck, a rooftop children's playground, an indoor childrens playroom, and a modern fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment.Located in the upscale West Village of Manhattan, the West Coast is just steps from the charming cobblestone streets of the Meatpacking District, with its elegant boutiques, fine dining restaurants and bars. The High Line and the new Whitney Museum are both located right next door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Horatio St have any available units?
99 Horatio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 Horatio St have?
Some of 99 Horatio St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Horatio St currently offering any rent specials?
99 Horatio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Horatio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 Horatio St is pet friendly.
Does 99 Horatio St offer parking?
Yes, 99 Horatio St offers parking.
Does 99 Horatio St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 Horatio St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Horatio St have a pool?
No, 99 Horatio St does not have a pool.
Does 99 Horatio St have accessible units?
Yes, 99 Horatio St has accessible units.
Does 99 Horatio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Horatio St has units with dishwashers.
