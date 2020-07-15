All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

96 Perry Street

96 Perry Street · (212) 448-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

96 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B-8 · Avail. now

$3,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
Large one bedroom with a home office or guest room located on charming Perry Street. This unit has three exposures with main living area facing south, high ceilings, ample storage and windows in every room including kitchen and bathroom. The master bedroom has a full-size built in bedframe with storage, closet and bookshelves. The living room has two large windows with lush garden views. The kitchen has lots of storage space, counter top for dining in and a small size fridge. Building features include: elevator, landscaped/furnished roof deck with incredible 360 degree city views, bike room and laundry.
Easy co-op board approval required. Sorry, no dogs. Cats case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Perry Street have any available units?
96 Perry Street has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 96 Perry Street have?
Some of 96 Perry Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
96 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 96 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 96 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 96 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 96 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 96 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 96 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
