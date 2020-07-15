96 Perry Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly elevator bike storage furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly elevator bike storage

Large one bedroom with a home office or guest room located on charming Perry Street. This unit has three exposures with main living area facing south, high ceilings, ample storage and windows in every room including kitchen and bathroom. The master bedroom has a full-size built in bedframe with storage, closet and bookshelves. The living room has two large windows with lush garden views. The kitchen has lots of storage space, counter top for dining in and a small size fridge. Building features include: elevator, landscaped/furnished roof deck with incredible 360 degree city views, bike room and laundry.

Easy co-op board approval required. Sorry, no dogs. Cats case by case