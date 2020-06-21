96 FIFTH AVE 9G

Amenities
STUDIO IN UNION SQUARE NO FEE! - Property Id: 288295
Now for the apartment. It is AWESOME! This is a HUGE alcove studio priced like a regular studio. This unit is easily bigger than most one bedroom apartments. Tons of windows giving you a great amount of natural light in the living area and sleeping alcove. With the apartment being on the 9th floor you stay up away from the noise, but still get the view and the light. Doormen available 24/7, and the best super you've ever met. The building has a beautiful well manicured lobby, laundry facilities on every floor, and 2 big elevators and a service elevator. Guarantors welcome
Pets welcome
Must have 40x rent income
Must have 700+ credit
Guarantors must have 80x rent income and 700+ credit score
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288295
