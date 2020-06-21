All apartments in New York
Find more places like 96 FIFTH AVE 9G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
96 FIFTH AVE 9G
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

96 FIFTH AVE 9G

96 5th Ave · (929) 278-1874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

96 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 9G · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
STUDIO IN UNION SQUARE NO FEE! - Property Id: 288295

Now for the apartment. It is AWESOME! This is a HUGE alcove studio priced like a regular studio. This unit is easily bigger than most one bedroom apartments. Tons of windows giving you a great amount of natural light in the living area and sleeping alcove. With the apartment being on the 9th floor you stay up away from the noise, but still get the view and the light. Doormen available 24/7, and the best super you've ever met. The building has a beautiful well manicured lobby, laundry facilities on every floor, and 2 big elevators and a service elevator. Guarantors welcome
Pets welcome
Must have 40x rent income
Must have 700+ credit
Guarantors must have 80x rent income and 700+ credit score
Read less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288295
Property Id 288295

(RLNE5811693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 FIFTH AVE 9G have any available units?
96 FIFTH AVE 9G has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 96 FIFTH AVE 9G have?
Some of 96 FIFTH AVE 9G's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 FIFTH AVE 9G currently offering any rent specials?
96 FIFTH AVE 9G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 FIFTH AVE 9G pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 FIFTH AVE 9G is pet friendly.
Does 96 FIFTH AVE 9G offer parking?
No, 96 FIFTH AVE 9G does not offer parking.
Does 96 FIFTH AVE 9G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 FIFTH AVE 9G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 FIFTH AVE 9G have a pool?
No, 96 FIFTH AVE 9G does not have a pool.
Does 96 FIFTH AVE 9G have accessible units?
No, 96 FIFTH AVE 9G does not have accessible units.
Does 96 FIFTH AVE 9G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 FIFTH AVE 9G has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 96 FIFTH AVE 9G?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity