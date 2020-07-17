Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry

Huge One Bedroom in Prime Union Square NO FEE - Property Id: 289626



largest apartment available in the building*

located in the heart of union square & prime flat iron neighborhood*

stunning, goliath renovated 1 bedroom apartment*

can easily convert to a 2 bedroom and fit a king size bed* (flex 2 bdrm)

very spacious dining area which can also be used as a home office*

gleaming hardwood oak floors and high towering ceilings*

gorgeous renovated stainless steel kitchen with microwave & dishwasher*

closets galore throughout the apartment*

well maintained full service pet friendly building.

elevator, doorman, laundry facilities & live in superintendent*

nearby shopping, entertainment, nightlife and major transportation*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/96-5th-ave-new-york-ny/289626

