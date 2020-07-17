All apartments in New York
Find more places like 96 5th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
96 5th Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

96 5th Ave

96 5th Ave · (646) 249-6297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

96 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $4033 · Avail. now

$4,033

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Huge One Bedroom in Prime Union Square NO FEE - Property Id: 289626

largest apartment available in the building*
located in the heart of union square & prime flat iron neighborhood*
stunning, goliath renovated 1 bedroom apartment*
can easily convert to a 2 bedroom and fit a king size bed* (flex 2 bdrm)
very spacious dining area which can also be used as a home office*
gleaming hardwood oak floors and high towering ceilings*
gorgeous renovated stainless steel kitchen with microwave & dishwasher*
closets galore throughout the apartment*
well maintained full service pet friendly building.
elevator, doorman, laundry facilities & live in superintendent*
nearby shopping, entertainment, nightlife and major transportation*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/96-5th-ave-new-york-ny/289626
Property Id 289626

(RLNE5944459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 5th Ave have any available units?
96 5th Ave has a unit available for $4,033 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 96 5th Ave have?
Some of 96 5th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
96 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 96 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 96 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 96 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 96 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 96 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 96 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 96 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 96 5th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity