Amenities
Huge One Bedroom in Prime Union Square NO FEE - Property Id: 289626
largest apartment available in the building*
located in the heart of union square & prime flat iron neighborhood*
stunning, goliath renovated 1 bedroom apartment*
can easily convert to a 2 bedroom and fit a king size bed* (flex 2 bdrm)
very spacious dining area which can also be used as a home office*
gleaming hardwood oak floors and high towering ceilings*
gorgeous renovated stainless steel kitchen with microwave & dishwasher*
closets galore throughout the apartment*
well maintained full service pet friendly building.
elevator, doorman, laundry facilities & live in superintendent*
nearby shopping, entertainment, nightlife and major transportation*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/96-5th-ave-new-york-ny/289626
Property Id 289626
(RLNE5944459)