94 Rivington Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Apartment Features:- Both Bedrooms fit Queen Sized Beds- Living Room Fits Couch and TV- Brand New Granite Countertop Kitchen W/Tile Backlash - 2 Marbled Bathrooms- High Ceilings- Hardwood Flooring Throughout - AC Wall Units Installed - Heat and Hot Water Included!!Contact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7806