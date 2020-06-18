All apartments in New York
94 Rivington Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

94 Rivington Street

94 Rivington Street · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Apartment Features:- Both Bedrooms fit Queen Sized Beds- Living Room Fits Couch and TV- Brand New Granite Countertop Kitchen W/Tile Backlash - 2 Marbled Bathrooms- High Ceilings- Hardwood Flooring Throughout - AC Wall Units Installed - Heat and Hot Water Included!!Contact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7806

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Rivington Street have any available units?
94 Rivington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 94 Rivington Street have?
Some of 94 Rivington Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Rivington Street currently offering any rent specials?
94 Rivington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Rivington Street pet-friendly?
No, 94 Rivington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 94 Rivington Street offer parking?
No, 94 Rivington Street does not offer parking.
Does 94 Rivington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Rivington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Rivington Street have a pool?
No, 94 Rivington Street does not have a pool.
Does 94 Rivington Street have accessible units?
No, 94 Rivington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Rivington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Rivington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
