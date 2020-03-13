All apartments in New York
928 Amsterdam Avenue

928 Amsterdam Avenue · (917) 709-1491
Location

928 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amsterdam/W 106, Large studio, completely renovated separate kitchen. Rear area of living space that be sectioned off for privacy. Third floor facing east overlooking Amsterdam with plenty of light.One double closet, and one single closet. Plenty of storage above double closet and above cabinets in kitchen. Laundromat two doors away. It is only a 10 minute walk to the Columbia University & Barnard College. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations.Pets Allowed : Cats Only- No DogsGuarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted SoveRE76888

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

