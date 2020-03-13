928 Amsterdam Avenue

Amenities

Amsterdam/W 106, Large studio, completely renovated separate kitchen. Rear area of living space that be sectioned off for privacy. Third floor facing east overlooking Amsterdam with plenty of light.One double closet, and one single closet. Plenty of storage above double closet and above cabinets in kitchen. Laundromat two doors away. It is only a 10 minute walk to the Columbia University & Barnard College. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations.Pets Allowed : Cats Only- No DogsGuarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted SoveRE76888