90 West Broadway
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

90 West Broadway

90 West Broadway · (917) 744-3435
Location

90 West Broadway, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12-A · Avail. now

$11,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Rare to find authentic Tribeca loft on a high floor with spectacular views of the Hudson River, skyline and One World Trade Center. With 37 windows and four exposures, this approx. 2,600 sf home is flooded with light throughout the day. Once the executive offices of the New York National Exchange Bank, the loft is full of original character and details including oak paneling and triple bay windows with Tiffany glass arched transoms. Currently configured with 4 or 5 bedrooms, the unit can be delivered with or without the pressurized walls as needed, though is not suitable for shares.
<

With grand proportions, this home is perfectly situated for major entertaining and grand living. The foyer opens to impressive entertaining rooms. The corner living room is 34 ft. long and the dining room is over 37 ft. wide. Without sacrificing the scale of the space, both have been sectioned off to create additional bedrooms. The chef's kitchen has white display cabinets, butcher block countertops, and stainless steel appliances including Thermador double ovens with microwave, warming drawer, dishwasher, gas range, disposal, Sub-zero refrigerator, and wine fridge. A powder room with washer/dryer completes the entertaining space.

Two corner bedrooms are separated by a large library with built in shelves and a desk. All three rooms look out onto the Hudson River. Off the master bedroom and library is a large bathroom with two lavatories, a separate water closet, dressing area, and ample storage.

Built in 1895 as the New York National Exchange Bank Building and designed by Harding and Gooch, the Gerken Building is a prestigious prewar cooperative. This 14-story elevator building features virtual doorman, package room and a common roof deck with pantry kitchen and powder room. Convenient to all that Tribeca has to offer including nearby Hudson River Park, the extensive world-class dining and shopping amenities of this charming and dynamic neighborhood, Whole Foods, and Washington Market Park. The 1, 2, and 3 trains are right outside the front door.

Available for mid-summer occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 West Broadway have any available units?
90 West Broadway has a unit available for $11,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 West Broadway have?
Some of 90 West Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
90 West Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 West Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 90 West Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 90 West Broadway offer parking?
No, 90 West Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 90 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 West Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 90 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 90 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 90 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 90 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 West Broadway has units with dishwashers.
