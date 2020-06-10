90 West Broadway

Amenities

Rare to find authentic Tribeca loft on a high floor with spectacular views of the Hudson River, skyline and One World Trade Center. With 37 windows and four exposures, this approx. 2,600 sf home is flooded with light throughout the day. Once the executive offices of the New York National Exchange Bank, the loft is full of original character and details including oak paneling and triple bay windows with Tiffany glass arched transoms. Currently configured with 4 or 5 bedrooms, the unit can be delivered with or without the pressurized walls as needed, though is not suitable for shares.

With grand proportions, this home is perfectly situated for major entertaining and grand living. The foyer opens to impressive entertaining rooms. The corner living room is 34 ft. long and the dining room is over 37 ft. wide. Without sacrificing the scale of the space, both have been sectioned off to create additional bedrooms. The chef's kitchen has white display cabinets, butcher block countertops, and stainless steel appliances including Thermador double ovens with microwave, warming drawer, dishwasher, gas range, disposal, Sub-zero refrigerator, and wine fridge. A powder room with washer/dryer completes the entertaining space.



Two corner bedrooms are separated by a large library with built in shelves and a desk. All three rooms look out onto the Hudson River. Off the master bedroom and library is a large bathroom with two lavatories, a separate water closet, dressing area, and ample storage.



Built in 1895 as the New York National Exchange Bank Building and designed by Harding and Gooch, the Gerken Building is a prestigious prewar cooperative. This 14-story elevator building features virtual doorman, package room and a common roof deck with pantry kitchen and powder room. Convenient to all that Tribeca has to offer including nearby Hudson River Park, the extensive world-class dining and shopping amenities of this charming and dynamic neighborhood, Whole Foods, and Washington Market Park. The 1, 2, and 3 trains are right outside the front door.



Available for mid-summer occupancy.