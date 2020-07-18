90 Nassau St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning elevator microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Welcome to 90 Nassau Street.



*Open House by appointment, 7/18-7/19, 1:30-2:30 PM. You must reach out in advance to schedule a time slot.*



Come view this sprawling, 3-bed 2 bath, full floor loft. Located in FiDi, the whole city is within reach!



Come out of the private elevator, into this full-floor oasis. This home has it all: dramatic 11 ceilings, wrap around windows and three exposures. This corner layout offers northern, eastern and western exposures that fill the entire space with great natural sunlight. The Chefs kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. Theres an expansive breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space.



The living room has NINE oversized windows.Theres a dinning area off to the side. The master-suite can easily fit a California king size bed, has a large closet and a beautifully appointment bath equipped with a deep soaking tub. The two additional bedrooms can each fit a queen size bed. Theres a large second bath, a washer/dryer and central AC/Heating.



90 Nassau Street is boutique building comprised of only 6 full-floor apartments, giving our residents the ultimate privacy.



Location! Location!



Conveniently located in the heart of the Financial District, an abundance of restaurants, shops, and landmarks are just moments away; and with ample transportation options, the entire city is up for exploration. Enjoy the rich surrounding history, from Federal Hall to the New York Stock Exchange itself, or the nearby waterfront and park spaces.