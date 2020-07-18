All apartments in New York
Find more places like 90 Nassau St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
90 Nassau St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:37 PM

90 Nassau St

90 Nassau Street · (347) 661-2535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

90 Nassau Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$5,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Welcome to 90 Nassau Street.

*Open House by appointment, 7/18-7/19, 1:30-2:30 PM. You must reach out in advance to schedule a time slot.*

Come view this sprawling, 3-bed 2 bath, full floor loft. Located in FiDi, the whole city is within reach!

Come out of the private elevator, into this full-floor oasis. This home has it all: dramatic 11 ceilings, wrap around windows and three exposures. This corner layout offers northern, eastern and western exposures that fill the entire space with great natural sunlight. The Chefs kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. Theres an expansive breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space.

The living room has NINE oversized windows.Theres a dinning area off to the side. The master-suite can easily fit a California king size bed, has a large closet and a beautifully appointment bath equipped with a deep soaking tub. The two additional bedrooms can each fit a queen size bed. Theres a large second bath, a washer/dryer and central AC/Heating.

90 Nassau Street is boutique building comprised of only 6 full-floor apartments, giving our residents the ultimate privacy.

Location! Location!

Conveniently located in the heart of the Financial District, an abundance of restaurants, shops, and landmarks are just moments away; and with ample transportation options, the entire city is up for exploration. Enjoy the rich surrounding history, from Federal Hall to the New York Stock Exchange itself, or the nearby waterfront and park spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Nassau St have any available units?
90 Nassau St has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Nassau St have?
Some of 90 Nassau St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Nassau St currently offering any rent specials?
90 Nassau St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Nassau St pet-friendly?
No, 90 Nassau St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 90 Nassau St offer parking?
No, 90 Nassau St does not offer parking.
Does 90 Nassau St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Nassau St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Nassau St have a pool?
No, 90 Nassau St does not have a pool.
Does 90 Nassau St have accessible units?
No, 90 Nassau St does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Nassau St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Nassau St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 90 Nassau St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
15 East 36
15 East 36th Street
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity