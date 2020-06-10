All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:42 PM

88 East End Avenue

88 East End Avenue · (917) 797-8907
Location

88 East End Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
media room
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
media room
Move-right in to this spacious studio with plenty of room for Queen bed plus sofa, table, dressers, dining table and more. Open kitchen with full-size appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from Juliet balcony and floor to ceiling window. Apt faces west and overlooks garden courtyard. Large closet plus linen closet. Video intercom.
This pet-friendly building is located across the street from Carl Schurz Park, Gracie Mansion and the East River Promenade. Near Whole Foods, shopping, bars, restaurants, museums and movie theaters. Close to Soundview Ferry Stop at 88th and East End, 86th and 79th Street Crosstown buses, Q train at 83rd and 2nd and 4/5/6 trains at 86th Street and Lexington.
This apartment can be rented deposit-free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.,Spacious studio with plenty of room for Queen bed plus sofa, table, dressers, dining table and more. Open kitchen with full-size appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Apt faces west and overlooks garden courtyard. Large closet plus linen closet.
Video intercom.
This pet-friendly building is located across the street from Carl Schurz Park, Gracie Mansion and the East River Promenade. Close to 86th and 79th Street Crosstown buses and 4/5/6 trains at 86th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 East End Avenue have any available units?
88 East End Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 East End Avenue have?
Some of 88 East End Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 East End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
88 East End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 East End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 East End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 88 East End Avenue offer parking?
No, 88 East End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 88 East End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 East End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 East End Avenue have a pool?
No, 88 East End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 88 East End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 88 East End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 88 East End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 East End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
