88 East End Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly media room courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard media room

Move-right in to this spacious studio with plenty of room for Queen bed plus sofa, table, dressers, dining table and more. Open kitchen with full-size appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from Juliet balcony and floor to ceiling window. Apt faces west and overlooks garden courtyard. Large closet plus linen closet. Video intercom.

This pet-friendly building is located across the street from Carl Schurz Park, Gracie Mansion and the East River Promenade. Near Whole Foods, shopping, bars, restaurants, museums and movie theaters. Close to Soundview Ferry Stop at 88th and East End, 86th and 79th Street Crosstown buses, Q train at 83rd and 2nd and 4/5/6 trains at 86th Street and Lexington.

This apartment can be rented deposit-free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.,Spacious studio with plenty of room for Queen bed plus sofa, table, dressers, dining table and more. Open kitchen with full-size appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Apt faces west and overlooks garden courtyard. Large closet plus linen closet.

Video intercom.

This pet-friendly building is located across the street from Carl Schurz Park, Gracie Mansion and the East River Promenade. Close to 86th and 79th Street Crosstown buses and 4/5/6 trains at 86th Street.