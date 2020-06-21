All apartments in New York
852 Amsterdam Avenue

852 Amsterdam Avenue · (201) 674-5784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

852 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
This is a 24 Hour Doorman building with Complimentary Gym! Elevator and Laundry in building. Located on 101st and Amsterdam. Prime Upper West Side location. 2 minute walk from the express 96th subway line. Short walk to the C and B train. Right by Central Park. Near Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HomeGoods, Modells, and Starbucks!XL 1 Bedroom! Newly renovated on high floor. Queen/King Size bedroom. Living room can fit plenty of furniture. Receives plenty of sunlight. Ample closet space!Call/Text/Email for private viewing! Available now!! MERCER1391

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
852 Amsterdam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 852 Amsterdam Avenue have?
Some of 852 Amsterdam Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
852 Amsterdam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 852 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 852 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 852 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 852 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 852 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 852 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 852 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 852 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 852 Amsterdam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
