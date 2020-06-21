852 Amsterdam Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym on-site laundry

This is a 24 Hour Doorman building with Complimentary Gym! Elevator and Laundry in building. Located on 101st and Amsterdam. Prime Upper West Side location. 2 minute walk from the express 96th subway line. Short walk to the C and B train. Right by Central Park. Near Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HomeGoods, Modells, and Starbucks!XL 1 Bedroom! Newly renovated on high floor. Queen/King Size bedroom. Living room can fit plenty of furniture. Receives plenty of sunlight. Ample closet space!Call/Text/Email for private viewing! Available now!! MERCER1391