839 West End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

One of a kind, large 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and a washer and dryer!



This beautifully gut renovated pre-war apartment has 3 bedrooms (or 2 bedrooms living and a formal dining room), hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer, and a chef kitchen available for your delicious cooking! The large living room gets great sunlight through oversized bay windows looking straight at West End Avenue. NO SHARES



Pre-war, low-rise co-op building features an elevator, super, and a laundry facility on-site, as well as a bike room. The building was built in 1925 and converted into a coop in 1992, this 7 story building has 43 apartments in total.



The perfectly situated building is located just steps away from

Riverside Park, and minutes away from the 96th ST express subway,

Westside Market, WholeFoods, and Central Park oxford630134