839 West End Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:10 AM

839 West End Avenue

839 West End Avenue · (347) 809-0120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

839 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
One of a kind, large 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and a washer and dryer!

This beautifully gut renovated pre-war apartment has 3 bedrooms (or 2 bedrooms living and a formal dining room), hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer, and a chef kitchen available for your delicious cooking! The large living room gets great sunlight through oversized bay windows looking straight at West End Avenue. NO SHARES

Pre-war, low-rise co-op building features an elevator, super, and a laundry facility on-site, as well as a bike room. The building was built in 1925 and converted into a coop in 1992, this 7 story building has 43 apartments in total.

The perfectly situated building is located just steps away from
Riverside Park, and minutes away from the 96th ST express subway,
Westside Market, WholeFoods, and Central Park oxford630134

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 West End Avenue have any available units?
839 West End Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 West End Avenue have?
Some of 839 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
839 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 839 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 839 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 839 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 839 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 839 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 839 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 839 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 839 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
