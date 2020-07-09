All apartments in New York
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

811 9th Ave 4B

811 9th Avenue · (347) 369-1515
Location

811 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4B · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enormous 1 Bedroom in Hell's Kitchen!! - Property Id: 301269

Enormous 1 Bedroom in Hell's Kitchen!!!

*** Video Tour Available Upon Request ***

Apartment features:
- 1 QUEEN-sized Bedroom with Closets and Windows
- Enormous Living Room fits ALL Your Furniture, Guaranteed
- Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- 1 Updated Bathroom with a SKYLIGHT
- Multiple Large Closets
- Hardwood Floors
- High Ceilings
- Flooded With Natural Light
- Pet Friendly
- Incredible Location!
- Near Whole Foods and lots of bars and restaurants
- Close to A, C, B, D Subways and multiple Citi Bike Docks

*** Video Tour Available Upon Request ***

Contact me to tour this home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301269
Property Id 301269

(RLNE5859102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 9th Ave 4B have any available units?
811 9th Ave 4B has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 9th Ave 4B have?
Some of 811 9th Ave 4B's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 9th Ave 4B currently offering any rent specials?
811 9th Ave 4B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 9th Ave 4B pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 9th Ave 4B is pet friendly.
Does 811 9th Ave 4B offer parking?
No, 811 9th Ave 4B does not offer parking.
Does 811 9th Ave 4B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 9th Ave 4B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 9th Ave 4B have a pool?
No, 811 9th Ave 4B does not have a pool.
Does 811 9th Ave 4B have accessible units?
No, 811 9th Ave 4B does not have accessible units.
Does 811 9th Ave 4B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 9th Ave 4B has units with dishwashers.
