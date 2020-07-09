811 9th Ave 4B

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Enormous 1 Bedroom in Hell's Kitchen!! - Property Id: 301269



Enormous 1 Bedroom in Hell's Kitchen!!!



*** Video Tour Available Upon Request ***



Apartment features:

- 1 QUEEN-sized Bedroom with Closets and Windows

- Enormous Living Room fits ALL Your Furniture, Guaranteed

- Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- 1 Updated Bathroom with a SKYLIGHT

- Multiple Large Closets

- Hardwood Floors

- High Ceilings

- Flooded With Natural Light

- Pet Friendly

- Incredible Location!

- Near Whole Foods and lots of bars and restaurants

- Close to A, C, B, D Subways and multiple Citi Bike Docks



*** Video Tour Available Upon Request ***



Contact me to tour this home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301269

Property Id 301269



(RLNE5859102)