81 White Street

This spectacular duplex penthouse condo is sure to impress with its double height skylight peaking 27ft above the fifth floor entry. Two floors of ebony stained hardwood connected by a graceful wood tread and steel staircase allowing for three large bedrooms, three full baths and two spacious private terraces with North and South exposures.



A welcoming 23ft by 23ft living room is complete with gas fireplace, wet bar and dining area. The kitchen is a chef's workout space, with a 6 burner Viking stove w/ grill venting to the outside, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, cabinets by Woodmere, titanium backsplash and a double-width deep basin sink with waste disposal unit and its own water purification system. A second gathering and entertaining area cozily set in a corner just off the kitchen. The large downstairs bedroom has extensive closet space and a dressing area with custom built-ins. The full bath on this floor is slate with Roburn cabinets and a Groehe sink.



Ascend to the upper floor via an elegantly assembled hardwood and steel centerpiece staircase by Weng Steel Designs. Here one finds both a generously sized master suite, and a third bedroom or home office. The master suite is pin-drop quiet with great natural light and has custom built-ins, two dressing areas and a large private terrace with a motorized awning. The en-suite master bath is a luxurious retreat from hectic city-life, with California river stones, a double Jacuzzi, Groehe sink, two rain showerheads, an automatic de-fogging system for the vanity and a waterfall down the back wall - this is an experience not to be missed. The third bedroom gets incredible light through a wall of windows and its own large skylight. This bedroom opens onto a landscaped terrace with open North views and features its own marble bathroom with a European steam shower. The upper floor can also be accessed via the elevator to the 6th floor landing entry. Additional features include a silent central AC system, washer and dryer, video intercom and full irrigation systems on the planted terraces.



An 11-unit boutique condominium comprised of two 19th century loft buildings, next to the former legendary Mudd Club, and steps away from the new Au-Cheval restaurant. Easy access to all the TriBeCa, SoHo and Chinatown restaurants and stores and services, as well as to several transportation options