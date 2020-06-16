All apartments in New York
81 White Street
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:05 AM

81 White Street

81 White Street · (212) 317-3670
Location

81 White Street, New York, NY 10013
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PHE · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
SPECTACULAR PENTHOUSE NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT!

This spectacular duplex penthouse condo is sure to impress with its double height skylight peaking 27ft above the fifth floor entry. Two floors of ebony stained hardwood connected by a graceful wood tread and steel staircase allowing for three large bedrooms, three full baths and two spacious private terraces with North and South exposures.

A welcoming 23ft by 23ft living room is complete with gas fireplace, wet bar and dining area. The kitchen is a chef's workout space, with a 6 burner Viking stove w/ grill venting to the outside, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, cabinets by Woodmere, titanium backsplash and a double-width deep basin sink with waste disposal unit and its own water purification system. A second gathering and entertaining area cozily set in a corner just off the kitchen. The large downstairs bedroom has extensive closet space and a dressing area with custom built-ins. The full bath on this floor is slate with Roburn cabinets and a Groehe sink.

Ascend to the upper floor via an elegantly assembled hardwood and steel centerpiece staircase by Weng Steel Designs. Here one finds both a generously sized master suite, and a third bedroom or home office. The master suite is pin-drop quiet with great natural light and has custom built-ins, two dressing areas and a large private terrace with a motorized awning. The en-suite master bath is a luxurious retreat from hectic city-life, with California river stones, a double Jacuzzi, Groehe sink, two rain showerheads, an automatic de-fogging system for the vanity and a waterfall down the back wall - this is an experience not to be missed. The third bedroom gets incredible light through a wall of windows and its own large skylight. This bedroom opens onto a landscaped terrace with open North views and features its own marble bathroom with a European steam shower. The upper floor can also be accessed via the elevator to the 6th floor landing entry. Additional features include a silent central AC system, washer and dryer, video intercom and full irrigation systems on the planted terraces.

An 11-unit boutique condominium comprised of two 19th century loft buildings, next to the former legendary Mudd Club, and steps away from the new Au-Cheval restaurant. Easy access to all the TriBeCa, SoHo and Chinatown restaurants and stores and services, as well as to several transportation options

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 White Street have any available units?
81 White Street has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 White Street have?
Some of 81 White Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 White Street currently offering any rent specials?
81 White Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 White Street pet-friendly?
No, 81 White Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 81 White Street offer parking?
No, 81 White Street does not offer parking.
Does 81 White Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 White Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 White Street have a pool?
No, 81 White Street does not have a pool.
Does 81 White Street have accessible units?
No, 81 White Street does not have accessible units.
Does 81 White Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 White Street has units with dishwashers.
