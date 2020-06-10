81 Charles St

Amenities

81 Charles Street, Apartment 1 - between Bleecker and West 4th Street



RENOVATED STUDIO - LOFT-LIKE CEILINGS - PRIME WEST VILLAGE!



*Please Note - Apartment can come furnished or unfurnished. As furnished rental, the following utilities are included: Heat, Hot Water, Electricity, Cooking Gas and Cable/WiFi



Listing Details:

-Studio Apartment

-Apartment Includes - Queen Size Bed, Couch, Coffee Table, Television, Desk, Dining Table with Chairs

-Spacious Layout

-Loft-like Ceilings

-Antique Fire Place with Massive Mirror

-Renovated Full Size Kitchen with Counter-tops and Cabinet Space

-Renovated Bathroom with Sink Vanity, Bathtub and Tiled Floors

-Great Closet Space

-Tons of Character!

-Great Natural Light

-Hardwood Floors

-Responsive Management

-Local Super



Transportation: B, D, F, M, A, C, E, 1, 2, 3