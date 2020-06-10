All apartments in New York
Find more places like 81 Charles St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
81 Charles St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

81 Charles St

81 Charles Street · (516) 225-7739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

81 Charles Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
81 Charles Street, Apartment 1 - between Bleecker and West 4th Street

RENOVATED STUDIO - LOFT-LIKE CEILINGS - PRIME WEST VILLAGE!

*Please Note - Apartment can come furnished or unfurnished. As furnished rental, the following utilities are included: Heat, Hot Water, Electricity, Cooking Gas and Cable/WiFi

Listing Details:
-Studio Apartment
-Apartment Includes - Queen Size Bed, Couch, Coffee Table, Television, Desk, Dining Table with Chairs
-Spacious Layout
-Loft-like Ceilings
-Antique Fire Place with Massive Mirror
-Renovated Full Size Kitchen with Counter-tops and Cabinet Space
-Renovated Bathroom with Sink Vanity, Bathtub and Tiled Floors
-Great Closet Space
-Tons of Character!
-Great Natural Light
-Hardwood Floors
-Responsive Management
-Local Super

Transportation: B, D, F, M, A, C, E, 1, 2, 3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Charles St have any available units?
81 Charles St has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 Charles St have?
Some of 81 Charles St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
81 Charles St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Charles St pet-friendly?
No, 81 Charles St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 81 Charles St offer parking?
No, 81 Charles St does not offer parking.
Does 81 Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Charles St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Charles St have a pool?
No, 81 Charles St does not have a pool.
Does 81 Charles St have accessible units?
No, 81 Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Charles St have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Charles St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 81 Charles St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity