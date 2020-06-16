Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!



A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!



TRUE 3 BEDROOM! Washer/Dryer in Unit!! 2nd floor-1 flight UP! Nolita, Little Italy & SoHo all 1 block awaythe center of NYC!!



We live in the BEST city in the WORLD! Now imagine living in the BEST block in the World! Amazing apartment that has been GUT renovated and everything is brand new! 8 Centre Market Place is an exciting place to make your home. This amazing apartment features large windows, oversized, new kitchens and custom granite counter, renovated bathroom, oak floors and so much more.



This charming building features new common areas that are designed with New York City style Conveniently located by the Spring St by the subway 6 stop and close to all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK! Big Lights, Big City! From Nolita to shopping in Soho to taking in the sitesthe city has it ALL.



Nolita/Soho is a GREAT because it is located in the center of Manhattan. There are endless possibilities while living in the middle of Manhattan. Wonderful Restaurants unbelievable shopping and NYC lifestyle right inside or outside your building



We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.