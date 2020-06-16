All apartments in New York
New York, NY
8 Centre Market Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

8 Centre Market Place

8 Centre Market Place · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Centre Market Place, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

TRUE 3 BEDROOM! Washer/Dryer in Unit!! 2nd floor-1 flight UP! Nolita, Little Italy & SoHo all 1 block awaythe center of NYC!!

We live in the BEST city in the WORLD! Now imagine living in the BEST block in the World! Amazing apartment that has been GUT renovated and everything is brand new! 8 Centre Market Place is an exciting place to make your home. This amazing apartment features large windows, oversized, new kitchens and custom granite counter, renovated bathroom, oak floors and so much more.

This charming building features new common areas that are designed with New York City style Conveniently located by the Spring St by the subway 6 stop and close to all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK! Big Lights, Big City! From Nolita to shopping in Soho to taking in the sitesthe city has it ALL.

Nolita/Soho is a GREAT because it is located in the center of Manhattan. There are endless possibilities while living in the middle of Manhattan. Wonderful Restaurants unbelievable shopping and NYC lifestyle right inside or outside your building

We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Centre Market Place have any available units?
8 Centre Market Place has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Centre Market Place have?
Some of 8 Centre Market Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Centre Market Place currently offering any rent specials?
8 Centre Market Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Centre Market Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Centre Market Place is pet friendly.
Does 8 Centre Market Place offer parking?
No, 8 Centre Market Place does not offer parking.
Does 8 Centre Market Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Centre Market Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Centre Market Place have a pool?
No, 8 Centre Market Place does not have a pool.
Does 8 Centre Market Place have accessible units?
No, 8 Centre Market Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Centre Market Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Centre Market Place does not have units with dishwashers.
