8-10 Rivington Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:02 AM

8-10 Rivington Street

8 Rivington St · (646) 548-3180
8 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Spacious and very charming 2 bedroom unit in prime Lower East Side. Unit features include hardwood floors, high ceiling, open kitchen and subway tiled bathroom. The apartment is located on the cross streets of Bowery and Rivington.
There are wood floors / the living room with kitchen and bedroom.
The apartment has large windows in both the living room and bedroom which sheds great, natural light into the spaces. The kitchen comes furnished with a gas-burner stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Kitchen:
-Gas-burner stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator
-Wood floors
-Could accommodate a dining room table or brunch area Bedrooms:
-Wood floors
-Large windows
-LOTS of storage space in closet
-Very quiet Call Katya for immediate access or email to schedule an appointment!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8-10 Rivington Street have any available units?
8-10 Rivington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 8-10 Rivington Street have?
Some of 8-10 Rivington Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8-10 Rivington Street currently offering any rent specials?
8-10 Rivington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8-10 Rivington Street pet-friendly?
No, 8-10 Rivington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 8-10 Rivington Street offer parking?
No, 8-10 Rivington Street does not offer parking.
Does 8-10 Rivington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8-10 Rivington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8-10 Rivington Street have a pool?
No, 8-10 Rivington Street does not have a pool.
Does 8-10 Rivington Street have accessible units?
No, 8-10 Rivington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8-10 Rivington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8-10 Rivington Street has units with dishwashers.
