8-10 Rivington Street

Spacious and very charming 2 bedroom unit in prime Lower East Side. Unit features include hardwood floors, high ceiling, open kitchen and subway tiled bathroom. The apartment is located on the cross streets of Bowery and Rivington.

There are wood floors / the living room with kitchen and bedroom.

The apartment has large windows in both the living room and bedroom which sheds great, natural light into the spaces. The kitchen comes furnished with a gas-burner stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Kitchen:

-Gas-burner stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator

-Wood floors

-Could accommodate a dining room table or brunch area Bedrooms:

-Wood floors

-Large windows

-LOTS of storage space in closet

-Very quiet Call Katya for immediate access or email to schedule an appointment!