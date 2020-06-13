All apartments in New York
781 Fifth Avenue
781 Fifth Avenue

781 5th Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

781 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$6,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
doorman
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
internet access
STAY IN STYLE! High End luxury furnished rental immediately available at The Sherry Netherland, a grand landmark and iconic New York property. Crowned by southern views, state-of-the-art abounds. Comprehensively renovated for today's discerning clientele. Furnished in elegance, enjoy cable/WiFi-ready, hi-def flat screen TV with DVD capabilities and 4-in-ceiling speakers for maximum sound. Conveniently appointed with Gaggenau cook-top, under-mount Subzero. Fax/Printer also on premises. Enjoy high end hotel services which include, cleaning, fresh linen and towel service twice daily. Also included are nightly turndown service and monthly "deep" cleaning. Ample custom designed closets and storage. Other available hotel services are room service from Cipriani, fitness center and barbershop, all accessible to residents. Laundry service available too. Corporate leases welcome. A superior option for your New York stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
781 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 781 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 781 Fifth Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
781 Fifth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 781 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 781 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 781 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 781 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 781 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 781 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 781 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 781 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 781 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 781 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
