781 Fifth Avenue

STAY IN STYLE! High End luxury furnished rental immediately available at The Sherry Netherland, a grand landmark and iconic New York property. Crowned by southern views, state-of-the-art abounds. Comprehensively renovated for today's discerning clientele. Furnished in elegance, enjoy cable/WiFi-ready, hi-def flat screen TV with DVD capabilities and 4-in-ceiling speakers for maximum sound. Conveniently appointed with Gaggenau cook-top, under-mount Subzero. Fax/Printer also on premises. Enjoy high end hotel services which include, cleaning, fresh linen and towel service twice daily. Also included are nightly turndown service and monthly "deep" cleaning. Ample custom designed closets and storage. Other available hotel services are room service from Cipriani, fitness center and barbershop, all accessible to residents. Laundry service available too. Corporate leases welcome. A superior option for your New York stay.