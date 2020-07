Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

NO FEE!Beautifully remodeled two bedroom with no detail left out. Recessed lighting, full size stove and dishwasher, and a Bosch WASHER/DRYER in the unit!Lots of sunlight, large closets, and exposed brick make this a great find. Master bedroom can easily accommodate a king size bed. Small dogs allowed, but sorry, no cats. The building has a parking garage, with available parking at an additional cost.