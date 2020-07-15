Amenities

Welcome to apartment 5 at 77 Sullivan Street in the heart of Soho, off iconic Spring Street! This spacious two bedroom (convertible 3 bedroom) apartment features a desirable split-bedroom layout, an eat-in kitchen, and an abundant living room. This newly renovated apartment boasts a chef's kitchen featuring granite countertops, state of the art stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The windowed bathroom is exquisitely appointed with a soaking tub. Hardwood floors, oversized windows, custom closets, beautiful doors, and elegant moldings have been installed throughout the home. Stunning red exposed brick and decorative fireplaces add old world charm to this otherwise modern and contemporary abode. This absolutely superb location places you in the most fashionable and dreamy section of Soho, with the highest end shopping and world-class dining in close proximity to the residence. Apartment 5 is located on the third floor of the walk-up. Do not miss the opportunity to call Manhattan's most sought after neighborhood your home!



**Available for immediate occupancy.

**Heat and hot water are included in the rent.

**A temporary pressurized wall can be installed to create a third bedroom at the renters request (at the expense of the tenants and with the condition that the renter must remove it prior to lease expiration).

**Pets considered on a case by case basis.

** 1-month security deposit due at lease signing.

**$500 move-in fee due at lease signing.

**NO BROKER FEE for direct renters!