77 Sullivan Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

77 Sullivan Street

77 Sullivan Street · (646) 677-9368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$5,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to apartment 5 at 77 Sullivan Street in the heart of Soho, off iconic Spring Street! This spacious two bedroom (convertible 3 bedroom) apartment features a desirable split-bedroom layout, an eat-in kitchen, and an abundant living room. This newly renovated apartment boasts a chef's kitchen featuring granite countertops, state of the art stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The windowed bathroom is exquisitely appointed with a soaking tub. Hardwood floors, oversized windows, custom closets, beautiful doors, and elegant moldings have been installed throughout the home. Stunning red exposed brick and decorative fireplaces add old world charm to this otherwise modern and contemporary abode. This absolutely superb location places you in the most fashionable and dreamy section of Soho, with the highest end shopping and world-class dining in close proximity to the residence. Apartment 5 is located on the third floor of the walk-up. Do not miss the opportunity to call Manhattan's most sought after neighborhood your home!

**Available for immediate occupancy.
**Heat and hot water are included in the rent.
**A temporary pressurized wall can be installed to create a third bedroom at the renters request (at the expense of the tenants and with the condition that the renter must remove it prior to lease expiration).
**Pets considered on a case by case basis.
** 1-month security deposit due at lease signing.
**$500 move-in fee due at lease signing.
**NO BROKER FEE for direct renters!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Sullivan Street have any available units?
77 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Sullivan Street have?
Some of 77 Sullivan Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 Sullivan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Sullivan Street is pet friendly.
Does 77 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 77 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 77 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Sullivan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 77 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 77 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Sullivan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
