Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry

ENTERTAIN AND RELAX Apartment 9F at 77 East 12th Street is Move-In Ready! Tastefully renovated, this sunny and serene 2 bedroom/2 bathroom boasts an additional library/studio. This combined home offers an expansive and classic loft-like living space.Entertaining possibilities abound with an open chefs kitchen featuring sleek custom flat-front cabinets, an elongated breakfast bar, granite countertops, and beautiful backsplash. Top-of-the-line appliances include SubZero refrigerator, professional gas range, Miele dishwasher, and wine fridge. The great room offers a stylish design including recessed lighting, stunning hardwood floors and wall-to- wall windows with motorized shades. There is a bonus multi-purpose space with pocket doors between the living room and laundry room that is currently being used as a library/studio. There is also a hidden desk behind a wall on the Southern wall of the living room. The two bedrooms are thoughtfully placed on opposite ends of the apartment for maximum privacy. The spacious corner master bedroom features Southern and Eastern exposures, room for a king-sized bed, desk and seating area. The en-suite, windowed master bathroom abounds with beautiful design details. The second bedroom is oversized with a wall of closets and wall-to-wall windows with Eastern exposure. The guest bathroom features a large soaking tub, inset shelving, and beautiful tile work throughout. This home features a full laundry/utility room with full-sized washer/dryer, additional dishwasher, counter space, storage and a sink. There are 8 large closets throughout the home. Sunlight streams in all day through multiple Eastern exposures. City-quiet style windows have been installed to ensure that your space is quiet and serene. 77 East 12th Street is a full-service doorman building with a live-in Super and an amazing 360-degree Panoramic Roof Deck to enjoy drinks at sunset or to just relax and admire the downtown skyline. Storage is also available as well as a central laundry room. Central A/C and Heat. Guarantors and Pied-a-Terres are permitted and residents enjoy a liberal sublet policy. Sorry, no dogs. 2 blocks from Union Square, the building is just steps away from the 4/5/6/L/N/Q/R/W subway lines, Duane Reade, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, various banks, Dig Inn, Cava, Agata and Valentina and many wonderful cafes and restaurants.