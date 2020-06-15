All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

77 East 12th Street

77 East 12th Street · (917) 734-7525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9F · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
ENTERTAIN AND RELAX Apartment 9F at 77 East 12th Street is Move-In Ready! Tastefully renovated, this sunny and serene 2 bedroom/2 bathroom boasts an additional library/studio. This combined home offers an expansive and classic loft-like living space.Entertaining possibilities abound with an open chefs kitchen featuring sleek custom flat-front cabinets, an elongated breakfast bar, granite countertops, and beautiful backsplash. Top-of-the-line appliances include SubZero refrigerator, professional gas range, Miele dishwasher, and wine fridge. The great room offers a stylish design including recessed lighting, stunning hardwood floors and wall-to- wall windows with motorized shades. There is a bonus multi-purpose space with pocket doors between the living room and laundry room that is currently being used as a library/studio. There is also a hidden desk behind a wall on the Southern wall of the living room. The two bedrooms are thoughtfully placed on opposite ends of the apartment for maximum privacy. The spacious corner master bedroom features Southern and Eastern exposures, room for a king-sized bed, desk and seating area. The en-suite, windowed master bathroom abounds with beautiful design details. The second bedroom is oversized with a wall of closets and wall-to-wall windows with Eastern exposure. The guest bathroom features a large soaking tub, inset shelving, and beautiful tile work throughout. This home features a full laundry/utility room with full-sized washer/dryer, additional dishwasher, counter space, storage and a sink. There are 8 large closets throughout the home. Sunlight streams in all day through multiple Eastern exposures. City-quiet style windows have been installed to ensure that your space is quiet and serene. 77 East 12th Street is a full-service doorman building with a live-in Super and an amazing 360-degree Panoramic Roof Deck to enjoy drinks at sunset or to just relax and admire the downtown skyline. Storage is also available as well as a central laundry room. Central A/C and Heat. Guarantors and Pied-a-Terres are permitted and residents enjoy a liberal sublet policy. Sorry, no dogs. 2 blocks from Union Square, the building is just steps away from the 4/5/6/L/N/Q/R/W subway lines, Duane Reade, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, various banks, Dig Inn, Cava, Agata and Valentina and many wonderful cafes and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 East 12th Street have any available units?
77 East 12th Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 East 12th Street have?
Some of 77 East 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 77 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 77 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 77 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 77 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 East 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 77 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 77 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 East 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
