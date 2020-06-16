All apartments in New York
Find more places like 76 West 85th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
76 West 85th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:41 AM

76 West 85th Street

76 West 85th Street · (646) 266-9320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

76 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Virtual Tour Link: https://youtu.be/rZRiSxH1iD0
Home Sweet Home! Fully Furnished charming Brownstone Condo 1 Bed, 1 Bath Approx.591sf apartment. NO Application fee. Newly Renovated, Fresh paint with crown moldings. Come with thoughtful Artistic fixtures and furniture. North and West Exposures with 4 large windows.

Flexible lease term 3months-24month. Laundry room in the building

Located in the perfect location half block off Central Park and walk distance to the Museum of Natural History in the Upper West Side.

This unit features an entry foyer, hardwood floors, generous closet space including a large walk-in-closet in the bedroom. Decorative brick fireplace that adds character to the entire living area. Quaint, separate eating area off from the kitchen area.

Easy access to subway 1/B/C, buses. Short walking distance to lots of the greatest restaurants, shops in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 West 85th Street have any available units?
76 West 85th Street has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 West 85th Street have?
Some of 76 West 85th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
76 West 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 76 West 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 76 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 76 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 76 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 76 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 76 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 76 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 76 West 85th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity