76 West 85th Street

Virtual Tour Link: https://youtu.be/rZRiSxH1iD0

Home Sweet Home! Fully Furnished charming Brownstone Condo 1 Bed, 1 Bath Approx.591sf apartment. NO Application fee. Newly Renovated, Fresh paint with crown moldings. Come with thoughtful Artistic fixtures and furniture. North and West Exposures with 4 large windows.



Flexible lease term 3months-24month. Laundry room in the building



Located in the perfect location half block off Central Park and walk distance to the Museum of Natural History in the Upper West Side.



This unit features an entry foyer, hardwood floors, generous closet space including a large walk-in-closet in the bedroom. Decorative brick fireplace that adds character to the entire living area. Quaint, separate eating area off from the kitchen area.



Easy access to subway 1/B/C, buses. Short walking distance to lots of the greatest restaurants, shops in the city.